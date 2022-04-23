Local Roundup: Weedsport baseball edges Port Byron in pitchers duel

Weedsport baseball scored one run in the top of the first inning.

That proved to be enough cushion for the next six.

The Warriors topped their rivals from Port Byron 1-0 on Friday night, as pitcher Peyton Newton held the Panthers to one hit while striking out 15.

Weedsport scored its only run when Sal LoMascolo put the ball in play to bring in lead-off hitter Antonio Tortorello.

Tortorello’s hit was a double, while Nico Giacolone also had a two-bagger. Newton, James Renner, Tony LoMascolo added singles.

Tyler Merkley nearly matched Newton with seven solid innings of his own, which included seven strikeouts. Merkley held Weedsport to that lone run on six hits and three walks.

Trevor Appleby had the Panthers’ lone hit.

The two teams will meet again in May in Weedsport.

Union Springs 8, Groton 6: The Wolves entered the seventh inning behind by two runs, but rallied to capture the win.

Dustin Walawender pitched five innings and struck out eight. Aaron Johnson pitched the final two in relief and struck out a pair.

Walawender also had two hits and three RBIs, while Owen Kime added two hits and two RBIs.

Moravia 19, Newark Valley 7: Luke Landis had three hits, including a triple, and Aiden Kelly homered to lead Moravia’s offensive attack.

Landis totaled three runs and two RBIs. He also had a double. Kelly finished with two runs and three RBIs.

Eli Landis (three RBIs, one run) and Brandon Brotherton (three steals, three runs, RBI) also posted multi-hit games.

SOFTBALL

Port Byron 10, Weedsport 9: Down by two entering their final at-bats, the Panthers struck for three runs in the seventh to walk it off against the rival Warriors.

The offenses were on point to start the game, as the teams scored three runs apiece in the first inning.

Port Byron brought home two in the fifth, but Weedsport battled back with runs in each of the final four innings — including three in the sixth — to take the lead before the Panthers completed the comeback in the final frame.

For the host Panthers, Mckenzie McDowell went 4-for-5 with three runs and a double while Sadie White finished 3-for-5 with three runs. Jordan Cook had a pair of hits, a run and an RBI, and Hannah Jones had one hit, one run, two walks and three RBIs. In seven innings pitched, Jones struck out nine.

Trinity Davis had three hits for the Warriors, all that went for extra bases. She had two home runs and a double, totaling three runs and four RBIs. Abigail Widdall walked twice and scored two runs. Kayla Flask, Mallory Brown and Morgan Flask (double) added hits.

Auburn 2, West Genesee 0: In a defensive battle, Madison Lowe pitched a shutout by holding the Wildcats to three hits while issuing two walks. She struck out 13 batters.

Elise Clifford’s home run was the difference, as she finished 2-for-3 and drove in both the team’s runs. Morgan Cook also had two doubles with a run scored. Cayleigh Currier chipped in a double.

Southern Cayuga 24, Moravia 8: Southern Cayuga blew the game open with nine runs in the second inning and six more in the third.

Ellie Brozon went 3-fof-4 with five runs, one RBI and one double for the Chiefs. Abigail White had Southern Cayuga’s other extra-base hit, a double, while also scoring four runs. Lily Holden finished 2-for-5 with three runs.

Ava Harvatine earned the win from the circle.

GOLF

Union Springs 161, Marathon 224: The Wolves were led by Luke Parker’s 39. Andrew Salls was next with a 40, Michael Culver scored a 41 and Joey Sylvester had a 42. The foursome combined for eight birdies in the nine-hole round and posted their lowest team score of the year so far.

Union Springs (3-0) hosts Dryden at Wells College on Tuesday.

Groton 185, Southern Cayuga 205: Brandon Vanacore was the medalist for the Chiefs as he carded a 37.

Southern Cayuga drops to 1-2.

TENNIS

Auburn 7, Central Square 0: Singles winners for the Maroons were Ryan Stechuchak, Gabriel Volo, and Brody Wagner.

Michael Clark and Riley Fitzgerald, Troy Wagner and Charles Tracy, Thomas Deming and Colby Wagner, and Braden Sherman and Kyle Green were the winning doubles pairs.

FROM THURSDAY

GIRLS LACROSSE

Auburn 13, Fulton 12 (overtime): Caroline Smith recorded four goals and also had 14 draw controls in the Maroons' dramatic victory. Nat Long (three assists) and Danielle Swietoniowski had three goals apiece.

Libby Leader (two assists), Nora Solomon (assist), and Ella Bouley (assist) rounded out the scoring.

Berkley Brown made six saves.

Auburn is home against Westhill on Saturday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Cayuga 11, Tompkins Cortland 5; Cayuga 10, Tompkins Cortland 2: Mike Norton finished the first game 2-for-4, with both of his hits going for home runs. Luke Ough had an inside-the-park home run and a triple. Hazel Martinez also knocked one over the fence. Will Coleman threw three scoreless innings and struck out five.

Martinez finished the second game 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs. Fernando Espinal and Phil Messina had two hits apiece. Ough held the Panthers to two runs in five innings will striking out seven.

CCC (15-5) visits TC3 on Saturday for a noon doubleheader. On Sunday, the Spartans are at Jefferson Community College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0