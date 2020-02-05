Local Roundup: Weedsport beats MPH to end two-game skid

Looking to end a two-game skid, Weedsport boys basketball got back on track Wednesday with a 73-44 win over Manlius Pebble Hill.

The Warriors roared out to a 32-6 lead in the first quarter and had 51 points by halftime.

Eleven different players scored at least one basket. Aidan Mabbett paced Weedsport with 12 points, while Owen Mabbett and Mitch Feocco both added 10. Jake Brown chipped in with eight.

Weedsport (15-2) hosts Pulaski on Friday. The Warriors then face a tough test on Saturday against Class B Skaneateles. That game will be played at Onondaga Community College.

SWIMMING

Baldwinsville 84, Auburn 70: Michael Villano came in first in the 200 IM (2:22.47) and the 100 breaststroke (1:12.15), while Ethan Hickman won the 100 backstroke (1:10.72). Connor McMillan, Hickman, Josh Whiting and Mathew Whiting had the top time in the 400 freestyle relay (4:09.54).

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Jefferson 75, Cayuga 64: The Spartans were ahead for most of the first half, but Jefferson closed out the second quarter with a 17-4 run to take a lead into the break. Cayuga was held to 26 points in the second half in the losing effort.