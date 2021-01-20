Local Roundup — Weedsport bowling teams begin season against Homer

Beginning its second season as a program, the Weedsport boys and girls bowling teams were both swept by Homer on Tuesday.

Leading the Weedsport boys was Jacob Blaylock, who posted the highest individual single-game score (192) and highest series (514). Zac Tratt was next for the Warriors, scoring a 505 across three games.

For the girls, Gracie Stevens scored a 367 overall, including a 171 in her third game. Alanna Golden was next up with a 363.

The match was completed virtually. Weedsport’s matches, home or away, will all take place at Rainbow Lanes.

Weedsport bowls again Friday against Solvay.

