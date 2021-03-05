Local Roundup: Weedsport boys basketball doubles up Cato-Meridian

Weedsport boys basketball doubled up on rival Cato-Meridian on Friday, picking up a 74-37 win.

Tommy Sickler had a team-high 18 points for the Warriors. He hit three 3s. Josh O'Connor was next with 16 points, Ashton Benedict chipped in with 10 points and Mitch Feocco had eight.

Konar Witkowski was the top scorer for the Blue Devils with nine points, and Justin Baldwin finished with eight.

Jordan-Elbridge 60, Solvay 38: Jeremy Meili had a game-high 25 points for the Eagles. Mitchall Holt and Wade Brunelle both recorded 10 points.

Fulton 69, Auburn 62: DeSean Strachan posted 21 points for the Maroons, and John Danczak registered a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kevin Dolan had a career-high 16 points, which included a rare four-point play.

Auburn hosts Central Square Monday for the team's final home game.

