Local Roundup: Weedsport boys basketball wins eighth game in a row
Local Roundup: Weedsport boys basketball wins eighth game in a row

  • Updated
Weedsport's Justin Miles, left, is fouled by Syracuse Institute of Technology's Edwige Monsanto Feb. 18 at Weedsport High School. 

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Weedsport boys basketball held Hannibal to two points only in the second quarter en route to a 52-34 win on Wednesday.

The Warriors have now won eight games in a row.

Josh O'Connor posted a team-high 14 points, while Hunter Morgan and Tommy Sickler both figured in with eight.

Weedsport (10-2) concludes the season Friday at Onondaga.

Oswego 65, Auburn 39: The Maroons finish with a 5-6 record on the season after being held to three points only in the third quarter.

"Oswego played like a senior-laden team playing their last game on their home court and we did not," Auburn coach Jim Marsh said in an email. "I am hopefully that our young nucleus can put us in a good position next year."

FROM TUESDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Weedsport 58, LaFayette 36: Suzie Nemec almost single-handedly outscored LaFayette, totaling 35 points as the Warriors remain undefeated.

Nemec knocked down five 3s.

Mia Ada added 10 points.

