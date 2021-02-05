Local Roundup: Weedsport boys bowlers earn win

The Weedsport boys bowling team earned a 5-2 victory over Bishop Grimes on Friday, led by Zac Tratt's three-game score of 512.

Joe Guy posted a single-game high of 181 and finished with a 420 overall. Other high scores for Weedsport included Jacob Blaylock's 443 and Tandon Moffitt's 438.

The Weedsport girls were narrowly defeated by Grimes 403. Emma Grieco posted a three-game score of 375, which included a 160. Alanna Golden's 339 was next among the Warriors top scores.

SWIMMING

Oneida 100, Weedsport 80: Will Sterling won the 200 IM (2:29.57) Samantha Whitman took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.10) to lead the Warriors. Christina Jackson also posted a 214.75 for the top diving score.

The Warriors also won the 200 freestyle relay, as Caleb Tracy, Forrest Nguyen, Ethan Gilfus and Sterling completed the event in 1:46.00.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0