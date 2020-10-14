Local Roundup: Weedsport boys cross country improves to 3-0

Weedsport boys cross country swept the top three positions to defeat Jordan-Elbridge 24-31 Wednesday at the Warriors' home course.
Landon Kepple led all runners, completing the run in 18:43. Teammates Ashton Benedict (19:15) and Forest Nguyen (20:52) followed in second and third. Kepple's time was a new course record.
Payton Bates (21:04), Lee Jewell (22:55) and Nolan Jackson (23:40) were the Eagles top three finishers.
Weedsport is now 3-0.
Jordan-Elbridge did manage to win the girls cross country race over Weedsport 27-29. Vassi Clock finished first with a time of 20:07, while Hannah Fichter came in second at 22:17. Allison House was Weedsport's top runner, placing third (25:07). Sarah Carroll came in fourth (25:15) and Leah Handscomb ranked fifth (25:18).
BOYS GOLF
Auburn finished third overall at its league tournament at Green Lakes State Park, totaling a team score of 337.
The Maroons were paced by freshman Christian Hogan's 78. Next was Jack Leader with an 84. Carter Mizro's 87 and Colin Tardif's 88 wrapped up Auburn's round.
The Maroons next travel to Oswego on Monday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn 4, Cicero-North Syracuse 3: The Maroons again dominated doubles competition, claiming victories in three out of four.
In first doubles, Rosalia Bartolotta and Erin Calkins were too much for their competitors in a 6-1, 6-0 win. Third doubles saw Taylor Chadderdon and Kathryn Brown win 6-1, 6-3. Elizabeth Spin and Marissa Moore then combined to win 6-4, 6-2 in fourth doubles.
Ella Bouley picked up the only singles win, emerging 6-2, 6-2 in third singles.
Auburn improves to 5-2.
FROM TUESDAY
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 1, New Hartford 0: Landon Hellwig scored the only goal of the game to propel the Lakers to the win. Marcus McClanahan made three saves in goal.
“A great game, exciting for both teams,” Skaneateles coach Aaron Moss said. “New Hartford was very technical and organized. We played our best game of this new season.”
Skaneateles (2-1) is home Thursday against Syracuse Academy of Science and then hosts Marcellus on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jordan-Elbridge 2, Hannibal 1: Avery Yard scored both goals for the Eagles, while Abbie Ahern registered an assist. In goal, Julia Smith denied eight shots.
J-E improves to 1-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn 5, Jamesville-DeWitt 2: The Maroons won only one out of three singles matches, but swept all four doubles matches for their fourth win on the season.
Rosalia Bartolotta and Erin Calkins won 6-3, 6-3 in first doubles. In second doubles, Abigail Carr and Emma Merkley slipped by 6-3, 7-5. Taylor Chadderdon and Kathryn Brown earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory in third doubles. Elizabeth Spin and Marissa Moore won in fourth doubles 6-4, 6-2.
Ella Bouley was the lone winner, 6-4, 6-3, at third singles.
Auburn is now 4-2.
