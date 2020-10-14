Local Roundup: Weedsport boys cross country improves to 3-0

Auburn 4, Cicero-North Syracuse 3: The Maroons again dominated doubles competition, claiming victories in three out of four.

In first doubles, Rosalia Bartolotta and Erin Calkins were too much for their competitors in a 6-1, 6-0 win. Third doubles saw Taylor Chadderdon and Kathryn Brown win 6-1, 6-3. Elizabeth Spin and Marissa Moore then combined to win 6-4, 6-2 in fourth doubles.

Ella Bouley picked up the only singles win, emerging 6-2, 6-2 in third singles.

Auburn improves to 5-2.

FROM TUESDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Skaneateles 1, New Hartford 0: Landon Hellwig scored the only goal of the game to propel the Lakers to the win. Marcus McClanahan made three saves in goal.

“A great game, exciting for both teams,” Skaneateles coach Aaron Moss said. “New Hartford was very technical and organized. We played our best game of this new season.”

Skaneateles (2-1) is home Thursday against Syracuse Academy of Science and then hosts Marcellus on Saturday.

GIRLS SOCCER