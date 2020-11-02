Local Roundup: Weedsport field hockey loses to undefeated C-NS in snow

The only game on the high school sports calendar in central New York, Weedsport field hockey was toppled by undefeated Cicero-North Syracuse 4-0 on Monday.

The Warriors received a 17-save effort from goalie Mariah Quigley, but Weedsport couldn't solve the perfect Northstars' defense. With the win, C-NS is now 10-0 this season.

No other games in Section III were played, as the snow storm forced cancellations.

Weedsport has one game remaining this season, on the road Wednesday against Homer. The Warriors were scheduled to conclude the regular season Thursday at East Rochester, but that game has been canceled.

