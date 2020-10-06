 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Weedsport field hockey picks up shutout
Local Roundup: Weedsport field hockey picks up shutout

  Updated
Weedsport field hockey scored three goals in the second half to defeat Homer 3-0 on Tuesday.

Suzie Nemec buried a pair of goals for the Warriors, while Christina Jackson tallied the final goal. In net, Mariah Quigley made three saves to earn the shutout.

GIRLS TENNIS

Jordan-Elbridge 5, Phoenix 2: The Eagles won in two singles matches and three doubles matches.

Gabrielle Skotniski won second singles while Lizzie Conrad won in third singles. Lexi Delfavero and Ireland Hill earned a victory in first doubles. Laura Alcock and Hannah Osborn were winners in second doubles. Madelynn Maldonado and Ella Dwyer won in third doubles.

J-E improves to 1-1.

