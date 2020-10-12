Local Roundup: Weedsport field hockey scores three late goals to top Auburn

Weedsport field hockey scored all of its goals in the final quarter to defeat Auburn 3-0 Monday at Holland Stadium.

Suzie Nemec opened the scoring for the Warriors off an assist from Trinity Davis. Isabella Petrus notched the second goal, assisted by Chrsitina Jackson. Then Nemec added her second of the game, unassisted, to close out the game.

Mariah Quigley picked up seven saves for Weedsport.

Zarya White made eight saves for the Maroons.

Weedsport is off for the rest of the week and hosts Cazenovia next Monday. Auburn travels to Cortland on Wednesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Auburn 7, East Syracuse-Minoa 0: Ella Bouley (6-4, 6-4), Marissa Moore (6-0, 6-2) and Sophie Lesch (6-1, 6-3) were the Maroons' winners in singles.

Abigail Carr and Emma Merkley (6-1, 7-6) were the winning duo at first doubles. In second doubles, Taylor Chadderdon and Kathryn Brown (6-1, 6-2) picked up a win. Nora Solomon and Elizabeth Moriarity (6-3, 6-0) were tops in third doubles. Cecilia Morgan and Makayla Cottrell (6-3, 6-3) emerged in fourth doubles.

Auburn is now 3-2. The Maroons host Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday.