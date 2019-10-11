Suzie Nemec scored both goals as the Weedsport field hockey team beat Cortland 2-0 on Friday.
Jenna Sullivan had an assist and goalie Mariah Quigley made a pair of saves to preserve the shutout.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Oswego 92, Auburn 73: The Maroons had a pair of first-place finishes against the Buccaneers.
Maura Moochler won the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:04.62 and Sofia Granato touched first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:24.43. Makenna Wilson added a pair of second places, in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.
Auburn is 2-6 on the season.
CROSS COUNTRY
Newark Valley Invitational
The Port Byron/Union Springs boys finished 18th led by Braden York who finished 15th in a time of 18:03.
Other Panthers finishers included Dylan Nolan who was 87th (19:48) and Ryan Teabo in 89th (19:50).
The Port Byron/Union Springs girls also finished 18th with Molly Yorkey finishing 32nd in a time of 22:40.
Allayna Dillon was 68th (25:21) and Allie Wilmot was 86th (26:37).