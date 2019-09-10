Suzie Nemec recorded two goals and an assist to lead the Weedsport field hockey team to a 3-0 win over New York Mills Tuesday.
Isabella Petrus added a goal, while Aubrey Ouderkirk had an assist. Mariah Quigley made one save for shutout.
Weedsport travels to East Syracuse-Minoa on Friday.
BOYS SOCCER
Skaneateles 9, Phoenix 0: Four players recorded multiple points for the Lakers.
Noah O'Connor recorded three goals and one assist, while Tylar Moss and Owen Cheney each had two goals and one assist. Alex Arefyev added a goal and an assist, and Colin Gaglione scored once.
Andrew Neumann had two saves, while Parker Glowacki made one stop for the shutout.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Southern Cayuga 21, Trumansburg 35, Marathon 73, Moravia 110, Whitney Point Inc.: The Chiefs took the top four spots.
Ben Stiadle came in first (20:27), followed by Sean Kennedy (20:40), Kyle Stewart (20:46), and Aidan Brown (20:52). Jackson Otis finished 11th (21:38).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Trumansburg 24, Southern Cayuga 33, Marathon Inc., Moravia Inc., Whitney Point Inc.: The Chiefs' Sophie Bennett finished second with a time of 23:59.
Bri Gentile came in sixth (24:47), followed by Betsy Gloss in seventh (26:43), Marissa Wiermann in 11th (27:24), and Faith Shields in 12th (28:05).
GIRLS SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga 51, Whitney Point 21: The Chiefs' Brooke Green, Taylor Green, Julia Gloss and Molly Rejman won the 200 medley relay (2:17.75), while Gloss, Bridget Hastings, Bridget Davis and Ellie Burroughs came in first in the 200 freestyle relay (2:08.05).
Burroughs also placed first in the 200 freestyle (2:39.5) and 500 freestyle (6:12.92). Rejman was victorious in the 50 freestyle (28.18), Taylor Green won the 100 butterfly (1:28.81), and Davis came in first in the 100 freestyle (1:13.95).
GIRLS TENNIS
Marcellus 6, Jordan-Elbridge 1: The Eagles' Anisa Bort won first singles (6-7, 6-2, 10-7).
FROM MONDAY
GIRLS TENNIS
Jordan-Elbridge 5, Pulaski 2: The Eagles' Anisa Bort won first singles (6-0, 6-2), while Maddie Green took third singles (6-0, 6-2).
Meghan Whalen and Delaney Dunham were victorious at first doubles (6-3, 6-4), Katelyn Precourt and Gabrielle Skotniski won third doubles (6-1, 6-0) and Ireland Hill and Skylar Crysler took fourth doubles (6-0, 6-1).