Local Roundup

Local sports roundup.

The Weedsport football team was scheduled to play at Trumansburg Friday night but instead the Warriors were awarded a forfeit.

The Blue Raiders announced late Friday morning they were forfeiting the game due to team violations. Weedsport, which plays 8-man football, is now 5-0 on the season.

The Warriors are scheduled to return to the field Oct. 25 at Morrisville-Eaton.

VOLLEYBALL

Moravia 3, Whitney Point 0: Sophia Amos led the Blue Devils with 11 kills and an ace.

Illeana Ramirez added seven kills, an assist and three aces and Alexa Nye had a kill, 17 assists and four aces. Liz Vivenzio chipped in five kills, four aces and 17 service points.

GIRLS SOCCER

Fabius-Pompey 6, Cato-Meridian 1: Seventh-grader Amber Clarke scored the Blue Devils' lone goal unassisted. It was her 20th goal of the season, adding to her team record.

Cato-Meridian goalie Jocelyn Smith made 17 saves.

