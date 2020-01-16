Local Roundup: Weedsport girls basketball beats LaFayette

Emma Stark scored 20 points to help lead the Weedsport girls basketball team to a 72-42 victory over LaFayette on Thursday night.
Suzie Nemec contributed 18 points, Mariah Quigley added 15 points and Sarah Carroll scored 12 points for the Warriors.
Port Byron 57, Pulaski 33: Ava Mills led the Panthers with 20 points with 12 coming from the free-throw line.
Grace Ford contributed 12 points and six assists. Jenna Mapley had a double-double with 10 points, 13 rebounds and five steals. Jenna White scored eight points with six rebounds and four steals and Rileigh Luste had seven points and 11 rebounds.
Jamesville-DeWitt 62, Auburn 37: Kylie Guarino paced the Maroons with eight points and six rebounds.
Natalie Calandra-Ryan (six rebounds), Kaliegh Forjone (seven rebounds) and Leah Middleton (six rebounds and four blocks) each scored six points.
SWIMMING
Southern Cayuga 67, Greene 27: JD Rejman had a pair of first-place finishes for the Chiefs, he won the 200 Individual Medley in a time of 2:26.70 and the 500 freestyle in 5:54.35.
Southern Cayuga's 200 medley relay of Joseph Angotti, Samuel Perez, Owen Overhiser and Jamison Murray won in 1:57.06.
Other individual winners included Angotti in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:55.41, Ryan Pinckney in the 100 freestyle (1:05.90), Aidan Brown in the 100 backstroke (1:10.28) and Inigo de Erice in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.65).
The 200 freestyle relay of Angotti, Luke Gentry, Murray and Rejman won in 1:41.58 and the 400 freestyle relay of Owen Overhiser, Murray, Gentry and Angotti won in 3:54.72.
Southern Cayuga is now 6-2 on the season.
BOWLING
The Union Springs/Port Byron boys and girls teams each beat Lansing. Michael Jesmer led the boys with a 652 series with games of 179, 210, and 263. James Casbarro contributed a 525 and Matthew Ward rolled a 520.
For the girls, Alexis Cobert led with a 582 series with a high game of 226. Makayla Smith had a 523 and Jenna Jump shot a 506.
VOLLEYBALL
Tully 3, Weedsport 0: The Warriors lost by scores of 21-25, 11-25, 7-25. Taylor Hunter had six digs, five aces and four assists. Trinity Davis had two assists, two digs, and ace and a kill. Alexa Edersheim had eight blocks, Emma Grieco had four blocks and Kari Wheeler added three digs and three blocks.
Port Byron 3, Pulaski 1: The Panthers won by scores of 25-15, 23-25, 25-14 and 25-18. Rileigh Gray led Port Byron with 22 assists, six digs, two aces and two kills.
Mirana Aldrich added 10 kills, seven digs, two aces and an assist. Cassie Nolte had six kills, three digs, two aces and an assist. Sophie Redmond contributed nine kills, three blocks and two aces. Gabriella Atchinson had 12 digs and two aces, Jordan Cook had nine aces and four kills and Alison Grudzien had six digs and three aces.
Port Byron is 8-6 overall.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Cayuga 51, SUNY Broome 45: The Spartans rebounded from a slow start en route to their second conference win of the season. Cayuga overcame a nine-point halftime deficit.
“I’m really proud of the way we battled back," Cayuga coach Jim Alberici said. "We weren’t having a great day, but we played really hard in the second half and held them to 17 points. That’s a very good half of basketball. It’s very exciting to get the win and to get to 2-1 in the conference.”
Gretchen Earl finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Tori Mandel had eight rebounds and 13 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Brianna Hirschman had three assists, three rebounds and nine points and Jania Freeman finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Cayuga is 2-1 in the Mid-State Athletic Conference and 6-7 overall and next plays at Finger Lakes Community College Saturday.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Cayuga 85, SUNY Broome 71: The Spartans overcame an early double-digit deficit in a victory over the Hornets. Cayuga finished the game with a 17-2 run.
Jacob Ramirez (12 points, nine rebounds) gave Cayuga the lead with a 3-pointer with five-minutes remaining.
All five Cayuga starters finished in double digits. Deonte Holder led with 20 points, Stanley Beato added 19 points and nine rebounds, Scott Minnoe contributed 15 points and Isaiah Landres had a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Cayuga is now 5-9 overall and 1-2 in the Mid-State Athletic Conference. The Spartans next play at Finger Lakes Community College on Saturday.
FROM WEDNESDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Owego 65, Union Springs 44: Renee Park scored 18 points for the Wolves, while Kailey Kalet chipped in with 13 and Payton Gilbert had eight.
Union Springs drops to 7-3 on the season. The Wolves host Tioga on Friday.