Local Roundup: Weedsport girls basketball beats LaFayette

Mirana Aldrich added 10 kills, seven digs, two aces and an assist. Cassie Nolte had six kills, three digs, two aces and an assist. Sophie Redmond contributed nine kills, three blocks and two aces. Gabriella Atchinson had 12 digs and two aces, Jordan Cook had nine aces and four kills and Alison Grudzien had six digs and three aces.

Port Byron is 8-6 overall.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Cayuga 51, SUNY Broome 45: The Spartans rebounded from a slow start en route to their second conference win of the season. Cayuga overcame a nine-point halftime deficit.

“I’m really proud of the way we battled back," Cayuga coach Jim Alberici said. "We weren’t having a great day, but we played really hard in the second half and held them to 17 points. That’s a very good half of basketball. It’s very exciting to get the win and to get to 2-1 in the conference.”

Gretchen Earl finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Tori Mandel had eight rebounds and 13 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Brianna Hirschman had three assists, three rebounds and nine points and Jania Freeman finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.