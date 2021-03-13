 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Weedsport girls basketball finishes undefeated season
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Weedsport girls basketball finishes undefeated season

  • Updated
Weedsport Cato girls basketball 4.JPG

Weedsport's Emma Stark drives against Cato-Meridian during a game in Cato March 5.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Weedsport girls basketball capped off an undefeated season on Friday, defeating Homer 71-45. 

Sarah Carroll and Emma Stark both contributed 15 points. Suzie Nemec scored 14 and Mariah Quigley finished with 13.

Weedsport ends the season with a 13-0 record.

ICE HOCKEY

Skaneateles 3, West Genesee 3: The Lakers led 2-1 after the first, but the Wildcats countered with two goals of their own in the second to force a tie on Friday. Neither team scored in the third period or the five-minute OT.

Garrett Krieger, Charlie Major and Jack Weeks all found the back of the net for Skaneateles. Luke Renaud posted two assists. Drew Henderson, Drew Jensen and Major all recorded one assist. Adam Casper was credited with 15 saves.

Skaneateles finishes 14-0-2.

