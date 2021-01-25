Local Roundup: Weedsport girls bowling picks up win

In a virtual bowling match that took place from Jan. 21-22, the Weedsport girls bowling team earned its first win of the season, sweeping Solvay 7-0.

Alanna Golden led the Warriors with a three-game series of 390. Her highest score was a 148. Gracie Stevens had the top single game, posting a 150. Stevens finished with a 328. Emma Grieco (333) and Alexandra Lajo-Leonardi (322) also posted scores above 300 during the three games.

On the boys side, Weedsport suffered a 7-0 defeat. Jacob Blaylock scored a series-high 578, including a 201. Zac Tratt was next with a 462.

