 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Roundup: Weedsport girls bowling picks up win
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Weedsport girls bowling picks up win

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Local Roundup

Local sports roundup.

 Provided

In a virtual bowling match that took place from Jan. 21-22, the Weedsport girls bowling team earned its first win of the season, sweeping Solvay 7-0.

Alanna Golden led the Warriors with a three-game series of 390. Her highest score was a 148. Gracie Stevens had the top single game, posting a 150. Stevens finished with a 328. Emma Grieco (333) and Alexandra Lajo-Leonardi (322) also posted scores above 300 during the three games.

On the boys side, Weedsport suffered a 7-0 defeat. Jacob Blaylock scored a series-high 578, including a 201. Zac Tratt was next with a 462.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News