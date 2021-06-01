Local Roundup: Weedsport girls track runner-up at league meet

Smith picked up the win in the circle with three strikeouts and one walk.

Union Springs finishes the regular season a perfect 9-0. The Wolves will face either Tioga or Spencer Van Etten in the IAC championship Thursday at Wells College.

Dryden 11, Moravia 5: The Blue Devils were led by Bailey Williamson's two hits and two runs. Illeana Ramirez added a pair of runs. Laura Landis scored once and had one hit.

BOYS LACROSSE

Skaneateles 14, LaFayette/Onondaga 11: The Lakers scored five times in the first quarter, then held on the rest of the way.

Grayson Brunelle led Skaneateles scorers with four tallies and three assists. Ryan Willard also posted a four-goal game and was credited with two assists. Colin Morrissey scored two goals with two assists. Sean Kerwick (assist), Max Wamp (assist), Nolan Signor and Jack Weeks all scored once. Goalie Luke Renaud made 19 saves in the cage.

TENNIS

Skaneateles 3, Christian Brothers Academy 2: Skaneateles picked up wins in a pair of doubles matches and managed a singles win to beat CBA.