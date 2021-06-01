Local Roundup: Weedsport girls track runner-up at league meet

Three Cayuga County schools competed at the OHSL Patriot National league championships on Tuesday at Weedsport High School.
The host Warriors finished second to Pulaski, while Cato-Meridian came in third and Port Byron was sixth.
For Weedsport, Allison House won the 1500m run (5:26.56), while Mariah Quigley took first in the 100m hurdles (16.04) and 400m hurdles (1:08.92) to earn first-team all-league honors. Second-team all-league finishes for the Warriors included Suzie Nemec (discus), House (800m, 3000m), Meagan Fatcheric (triple jump) and the 4x100m relay team of Quigley, Breanna Roof, Nemec and Fatcheric.
First-place finishers for Cato-Meridian were Grace Cady in the 800m run (2:38.18), Ariana Proper in the high jump (4-7), and Jocelyn Smith in the discus (84-02).
Teams will reconvene for the Section III meet at Sauquoit Valley on June 8.
SOFTBALL
Union Springs 28, Trumansburg 9: The Wolves pulled out their ninth straight win, with this one called after six innings.
Danielle Waldron led the way on offense with three hits that included a solo home run. Hailee Smith also posted a three-hit day, while Ella Johnson, Cameron Dennis and Ava Dennis all had two hits.
Smith picked up the win in the circle with three strikeouts and one walk.
Union Springs finishes the regular season a perfect 9-0. The Wolves will face either Tioga or Spencer Van Etten in the IAC championship Thursday at Wells College.
Dryden 11, Moravia 5: The Blue Devils were led by Bailey Williamson's two hits and two runs. Illeana Ramirez added a pair of runs. Laura Landis scored once and had one hit.
BOYS LACROSSE
Skaneateles 14, LaFayette/Onondaga 11: The Lakers scored five times in the first quarter, then held on the rest of the way.
Grayson Brunelle led Skaneateles scorers with four tallies and three assists. Ryan Willard also posted a four-goal game and was credited with two assists. Colin Morrissey scored two goals with two assists. Sean Kerwick (assist), Max Wamp (assist), Nolan Signor and Jack Weeks all scored once. Goalie Luke Renaud made 19 saves in the cage.
TENNIS
Skaneateles 3, Christian Brothers Academy 2: Skaneateles picked up wins in a pair of doubles matches and managed a singles win to beat CBA.
First doubles duo Andrew Neumann and Hatcher Gutchess won 6-0, 6-2. Parker Glowacki and Mirco Kunz won in second doubles 6-2, 7-5. In third singles, Marcus McClanahan picked up a 6-2, 6-2 victory.
Skaneateles is 8-2.