Local Roundup: Weedsport outlasts Jordan-Elbridge in boys basketball

A well-rounded scoring effort helped propel Weedsport boys basketball over Jordan-Elbridge 56-40 on Tuesday.

Josh O'Connor led all scorers with 19 points on three 3s for Weedsport. Behind him was Justin Miles with nine points, Hunter Morgan with eight points and Mitch Feocco with seven points.

Mitchall Holt paced J-E with 11 points.

Southern Cayuga 65, Odessa-Montour 25: The Chiefs exploded out of the gates, building a 24-0 lead in the opening quarter en route to a blowout win.

Steven Sherman had a team-high 20 points, followed by Brandon Vanacore's 19 and Jackson Otis' 15.

Southern Cayuga plays Odessa-Montour again on Thursday.

Union Springs 55, Marathon 47: Ryan Bailey recorded a double-double, amassing 20 points along with 15 rebounds. Damon Brown added 10 and Jose Reyes scored eight.

"He really played like an animal tonight," Wolves coach Dan Cerro said of Bailey. "He was a force all over the floor. It's sad to see the season coming to an end with him coming into his own."

Union Springs (3-5) plays the Olympians again on Thursday.

FROM MONDAY