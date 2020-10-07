Local Roundup: Weedsport runners sweep cross country meet

The Weedsport boys and girls cross country teams ran against incomplete Mater Dei Academy teams on Wednesday and picked up wins.

In the boys meet, Weedsport swept the top three positions. Landon Kepple finished the course in 19:11, and was followed by Ashton Benedict (19:56) in second and Forrest Nguyen in third (22:20).

The Warriors girls were paced by a top three of Allison House (26:15), Sarah Carroll (26:30) and Leah Hanscomb (27:06).

FROM TUESDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

Jamesville-DeWitt 3, Auburn 2: The Red Rams scored off a corner kick in the second overtime to defeat the Maroons.

The score was tied at 2-2 at halftime, with Brooke Reynolds and Emma Hastings tallying goals for Auburn. Amelia Bartolotta earned an assist, while keeper Bryn Whitman made 13 saves.

“Girls came out strong and aggressive in the first half,” coach George Cosentino said in an email. “We made the necessary defensive adjustments in the second half to limit JD scoring opportunities. The girls played tough and opportunistic. This game is definitely something we can build on.”

GIRLS TENNIS