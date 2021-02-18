Local Roundup: Weedsport swim team defeats Auburn

The Weedsport swim team defeated Cayuga County rival Auburn, 101-71 on Thursday.

For Weedsport, Will Sterling had a pair of wins, he was first in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:07.60 and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.56. Christina Jackson won the diving with 223.05 points.

The Warriors 200 freestyle relay of Forrest Nguyen, Ethan Gilfus, Nolan Carner and Sterling won in 1:46.20 and the 400 freestyle relay of Ayden Moffitt, Ruby Hertlein, Avery Tomandl and Jira Spencer won in 4:44.48.

Riley Fitzgerald had a pair of first-place finishes for the Maroons, he won the 100 freestyle in a time of 56.26 and the 50 freestyle in 25.63. Other individual winners for Auburn included Michael Villano in the 200 IM (2:27.97), Colin Ringwood in the 100 butterfly (1:07.39), Ethan Hickman in the 500 freestyle (5:59.53) and Matthew Crounse in the 100 backstroke (1:12.70).

The Auburn 200 medley relay of Fitzgerald, Villano, Ringwood and Hickman was first in 1:59.41.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jordan-Elbridge 62, Solvay 48: The Eagles started fast with a 16-2 lead after the opening quarter but the Bearcats came right back and outscored J-E 21-8 in the second period to only trail by a point at the half, 24-23.