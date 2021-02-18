Local Roundup: Weedsport swim team defeats Auburn

The Weedsport swim team defeated Cayuga County rival Auburn, 101-71 on Thursday.
For Weedsport, Will Sterling had a pair of wins, he was first in the 200 freestyle in a time of 2:07.60 and won the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.56. Christina Jackson won the diving with 223.05 points.
The Warriors 200 freestyle relay of Forrest Nguyen, Ethan Gilfus, Nolan Carner and Sterling won in 1:46.20 and the 400 freestyle relay of Ayden Moffitt, Ruby Hertlein, Avery Tomandl and Jira Spencer won in 4:44.48.
Riley Fitzgerald had a pair of first-place finishes for the Maroons, he won the 100 freestyle in a time of 56.26 and the 50 freestyle in 25.63. Other individual winners for Auburn included Michael Villano in the 200 IM (2:27.97), Colin Ringwood in the 100 butterfly (1:07.39), Ethan Hickman in the 500 freestyle (5:59.53) and Matthew Crounse in the 100 backstroke (1:12.70).
The Auburn 200 medley relay of Fitzgerald, Villano, Ringwood and Hickman was first in 1:59.41.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jordan-Elbridge 62, Solvay 48: The Eagles started fast with a 16-2 lead after the opening quarter but the Bearcats came right back and outscored J-E 21-8 in the second period to only trail by a point at the half, 24-23.
The Eagles outscored the Bearcats 38-25 in the second half to pull away for the win. Tyler Waldron scored 22 points to lead Jordan-Elbridge and Jacob Lawless contributed 17 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Union Springs 45, Jordan-Elbridge 37: Danielle Waldron and Kailey Kalet combined to score 41 of the Wolves' points in the win.
Waldron had a team-high 21, while Kalet nearly kept pace with 20.
Kalet had 10 points in the fourth quarter alone as Union Springs was able to pull away.
Kyler Langhorn led the Eagles with 17 points.
Weedsport 60, Homer 49: Suzie Nemec scored a team-high 19 points for the Warriors, while Mia Ada scored 13 and Sarah Carroll added 10.
Weedsport (3-0) hosts Onondaga on Monday.
Moravia 30, Southern Cayuga 22: Katherine Baylor led the Blue Devils with 12 points and Olivia Genson added eight points.
Charli Bennett paced the Chiefs with seven points.