Local Roundup: Weedsport swimming overwhelms Pulaski

Will Sterling and Nash Herlein both won multiple individual events to lead the Weedsport boys swimmers to an 85-64 win over Pulaski.

Hertlein took first in the 200 freestyle (2:19.48) and the 500 freestyle (6:19.16), while Sterling won the 200 IM (2:28.34) and 100 freestyle (54.68).

Other solo winners included Caleb Tracy in the 500 freestyle (25.14) and Alison Jorolemon in the 100 butterfly (1:21.80). Samantha Whitman also had the top time in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.01), but the Warriors concluded that race as exhibition.

Tracy, Sterling, Whitman and Forrest Nguyen was the winning team for the 200 medley relay (2:01.70). Brayden Mitchell, Nolan Carner, Austin Langdon, and Hertlein also claimed the 200 free relay (1:57.62).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tully 70, Weedsport 63: Josh O’Connor led the Wariors with 20 points, while Mitch Feocco scored 17 and Hunter Morgan added 14.

The Warriors (1-1) play against Jordan-Elbridge on Tuesday.

FROM FRIDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL