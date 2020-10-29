 Skip to main content
Local Roundup: Weedsport ties Liverpool
LOCAL ROUNDUP

Local Roundup: Weedsport ties Liverpool

  • Updated
Local Roundup 2

Local sports roundup. 

 Provided

Mariah Quigley made seven saves to earn the shutout as the Weedsport field hockey team played Liverpool to a scoreless tie. on Wednesday.

Weedsport plays Cazenovia on Friday. 

GIRLS TENNIS

Bishop Grimes 4, Jordan-Elbridge 3: Briana Becker won in third singles 10-4 for the Eagles. In first doubles, Lexi Delfavero and Ireland Hill earned a 10-0 victory. Leah Dixon and Jordan Macbeth picked up a 10-0 sweep in fourth doubles. 

Jordan-Elbridge is 1-4 on the season. 

