Local Roundup: Weedsport ties Liverpool

Mariah Quigley made seven saves to earn the shutout as the Weedsport field hockey team played Liverpool to a scoreless tie. on Wednesday.

Weedsport plays Cazenovia on Friday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bishop Grimes 4, Jordan-Elbridge 3: Briana Becker won in third singles 10-4 for the Eagles. In first doubles, Lexi Delfavero and Ireland Hill earned a 10-0 victory. Leah Dixon and Jordan Macbeth picked up a 10-0 sweep in fourth doubles.

Jordan-Elbridge is 1-4 on the season.

