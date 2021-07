The Empire State Senior Games tennis tournament was held Monday at SUNY Cortland, and winners of the event punched their ticket to the National Senior Tennis Games next May in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Winning gold for the women's doubles ages 70 to 74 were Jan Schoonmaker and Toni Colella.

Walt Schoonmaker was victorious in the men's singles ages 80 to 84.

Pat O'Grady and Steve Miron, both of Skaneateles, were first place in the men's doubles tournament for ages 55 to 60.

