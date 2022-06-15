Locastro belts homer, has three RBI in RailRiders win

After returning to central New York for a series last week, Tim Locastro had a big night against another club from near his hometown.

The Auburn native had two hits, including a home run, and three RBI in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders' 7-0 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday.

Locastro walked with the bases loaded to pad the RailRiders' lead in the sixth inning. He later scored on Oswald Peraza's sacrifice fly, part of a four-run sixth inning for the New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate.

In the eighth inning, Locastro added some insurance with a two-run homer — his first in the minor leagues this season.

The RailRiders have won five of their last six games, including four last week against the Syracuse Mets. That series was Locastro's second homecoming of the season. In April, he was in the minors for the season-opening series between the RailRiders and Mets in Syracuse.

Locastro has been in Triple-A since being sent to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a rehab assignment in May. He was placed on the injured list by the Yankees after straining his lat.

When the Yankees activated him from the injured list, he was optioned to the minors — a move that kept him with the RailRiders.

Locastro had a slow start in his return to action, but has five hits, five runs and four RBI in the last four games.

The RailRiders have five more games at home against the Red Wings. The series concludes on Sunday.

