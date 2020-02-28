Locastro gives shout-out to Auburn coach during MLB Network interview

Auburn native Tim Locastro gave a nod to his hometown during an interview with MLB Network Thursday.
Locastro appeared on "Hot Stove," an MLB Network show, and was asked about why he played Division III baseball before being drafted in 2013.
"My high school coach," Locastro said. "He went to Ithaca College and he sort of paved the way for me to go there."
The coach Locastro referred to is TJ Gamba, who now leads the Cayuga Community College baseball program. Gamba coached the Auburn High School varsity baseball team when Locastro played for the Maroons.
Gamba, who played at Ithaca College, was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 1986 and spent three seasons in the minor leagues. He's coached at all levels of baseball, including a stint with the short-season Single-A Batavia Muckdogs, a minor league affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
Locastro, who graduated from Auburn High School in 2010, played three seasons at Ithaca College. He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013. After parts of three seasons in the Blue Jays' organization, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After moving up in the Dodgers' system, he made his major league debut in 2017.
He continued to split time with the Dodgers and Triple-A Oklahoma City in 2018. Following the 2018 season, he was traded to the New York Yankees. He never suited up for the Yankees. He was acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks in January 2019.
Locastro shined with the Diamondbacks last season. He set a single-season team record with 22 hits-by-pitches, which ranked him fourth in the league. He was second on the team with 17 stolen bases. He also hit his first major league home run — a solo shot against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
One of the topics discussed during the MLB Network is Locastro's status as the fastest man in baseball. MLB's Statcast measures sprint speed, which is defined as "feet per second in a player's fastest one-second window."
Locastro had a sprint speed of 30.8 feet per second in 2019, which was tops in the majors.
He was asked during the "Hot Stove" appearance if it's something he boasts about. Locastro responded, "I don't really talk about it, but I definitely think it's sick."
"Hot Stove" analyst Harold Reynolds, who played in the big leagues, listed several players he considers among the fastest in baseball. He noted that Locastro, based on sprint speed, is faster than all of them.
"I want you to start thinking of me in those categories with those guys," Locastro said.
You can watch the full interview with Locastro below.
