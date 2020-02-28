Locastro gives shout-out to Auburn coach during MLB Network interview

Auburn native Tim Locastro gave a nod to his hometown during an interview with MLB Network Thursday.

Locastro appeared on "Hot Stove," an MLB Network show, and was asked about why he played Division III baseball before being drafted in 2013.

"My high school coach," Locastro said. "He went to Ithaca College and he sort of paved the way for me to go there."

The coach Locastro referred to is TJ Gamba, who now leads the Cayuga Community College baseball program. Gamba coached the Auburn High School varsity baseball team when Locastro played for the Maroons.

Gamba, who played at Ithaca College, was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in 1986 and spent three seasons in the minor leagues. He's coached at all levels of baseball, including a stint with the short-season Single-A Batavia Muckdogs, a minor league affiliate of the Miami Marlins.

Locastro, who graduated from Auburn High School in 2010, played three seasons at Ithaca College. He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013. After parts of three seasons in the Blue Jays' organization, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers. After moving up in the Dodgers' system, he made his major league debut in 2017.