Locastro, Stechuchak earn Auburn-area senior Masters bowling titles

John Locastro and Clara Stechuchak were the champions in the 2021 Senior Masters bowling tournaments, which concluded Sunday at Cedar House Lanes in Skaneateles.

In the 24th Annual Auburn Senior Masters, Locastro defeated D.J. Wright in the championship. Joe Willis and Gary McCartney finished third and fourth, respectively. Mike Prior was the top bowler in the qualifying round, which took place April 11 at Rainbow Lanes in Weedsport.

Rounding out the top 16 bowlers in this year's tournament were Jim Locastro, Jim Abulencia, Gary Gibson, Jeff Matty, Eric Nadherny, Dennis Walawender, Rich Freligh, Gary Donalds, Scott Bodner, Mark May and Bingo Blowers.

In the 15th Vi Stoddard Women’s Senior Masters, Stechuchak defeated Joy Allen-Griffin in the finals. Darlene Treat finished third and Patti Loran was fourth. Joan Ashby was the top qualifier in bowling that took place April 10 at Falcon Lanes in Auburn.

The rest of the top 16 in this year's tournament included Diane Ashby, Theresa Smithler, Denice Hall, Erika Hollier, Connie Waldby, Shari Parkis, Karen Nadherny, Peggy Gilmore, Shirley Bazarnik, Arlene Sherman and Leona Parkis.

