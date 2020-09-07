Locastro Weekly: Auburn native belts home run, makes diving catch (videos)

It was an eventful week for Auburn native Tim Locastro as he started four of the Arizona Diamondbacks' six games, all of which were played against National League West foes.
Monday, Aug. 31: Diamondbacks didn't play.
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Locastro started in the first of three games against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He served as the team's lead-off hitter and played left field.
On defense, Locastro nearly made a great diving catch in the first inning. Dodgers designated hitter A.J. Pollock hit a liner to left. Locastro dove and caught the ball, but couldn't hold on after hitting the ground.
Later in the game, Locastro redeemed himself. Pollock hit a sharp liner down the left-field line and Locastro made a great running catch to rob Pollock of an extra-base hit.
Locastro finished 1-for-3 at the plate. He singled to right in the third inning and was hit by a pitch — his first HBP of the season. He had 22 in 2019 to set a single-season Diamondbacks record.
Despite Locastro's efforts, the Diamondbacks fell 6-3.
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Locastro did not play against the Dodgers in the second game of the series. The Dodgers won 3-2.
Thursday, Sept. 3: Locastro returned to the starting lineup in the series finale against the Dodgers. He had one hit — an infield single — in four at-bats. The Diamondbacks lost 5-1.
Friday, Sept. 4: Locastro started again for the Diamondbacks in the series opener against the San Francisco Giants. While he went 0-for-4 at the plate, the Diamondbacks won 6-5.
Saturday, Sept. 5: Even though he didn't start, Locastro had an impact.
He entered as a pinch-runner for David Peralta in the eighth inning as the Diamondbacks attempted to rally from a 4-2 deficit. Eduardo Escobar hit an infield single that scored Ketel Marte to cut the Giants' lead to 4-3. But Locastro was stranded on second after Josh Rojas struck out to end the inning.
In the bottom half of the inning, Locastro made a great defensive play. With two runners on, Giants infielder Mauricio Dubon hit a liner to left. Locastro made a diving catch to rob him of a potential run-producing hit.
The Giants held on for the 4-3 win.
Sunday, Sept. 6: Another major league first for Locastro in this game: His first lead-off home run.
Locastro was the Diamondbacks' starting center fielder and lead-off hitter in Sunday's game against the Giants. He jumped on the third pitch of the game and hit a 427-foot home run to center.
It was the first lead-off home run in Locastro's career and his second major league home run. The first was on July 31, 2019, against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Locastro finished the day 1-for-4 in the Diamondbacks' 4-2 loss to the Giants.
Other notes
• Locastro is batting .250 and has a .740 OPS in nine starts this season. He was mainly used as a pinch-hitter or pinch-runner in the first part of the season, but has received more playing time as the season progresses.
• Most of Locastro's at-bats have come against left-handed pitching, but he's shown that he's actually a better hitter against righties. He's batting .444 (4-for-9) against right-handed pitchers. He has five hits in 30 at-bats (.167 average) against lefties this season.
• Locastro's on-base percentage dipped to .333 this week, but it's still good for fourth on the team.
• On Locastro's home run, Statcast measured his exit velocity at 108.1 mph. It's the fastest exit velocity on a batted ball in his major league career. His previous high was 107.6 mph on a groundout he hit last season. His previous high this season was 103.2 mph on an RBI double he hit against the Oakland Athletics.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
