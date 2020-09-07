Locastro Weekly: Auburn native belts home run, makes diving catch (videos)

Locastro was the Diamondbacks' starting center fielder and lead-off hitter in Sunday's game against the Giants. He jumped on the third pitch of the game and hit a 427-foot home run to center.

It was the first lead-off home run in Locastro's career and his second major league home run. The first was on July 31, 2019, against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Locastro finished the day 1-for-4 in the Diamondbacks' 4-2 loss to the Giants.

Other notes

• Locastro is batting .250 and has a .740 OPS in nine starts this season. He was mainly used as a pinch-hitter or pinch-runner in the first part of the season, but has received more playing time as the season progresses.

• Most of Locastro's at-bats have come against left-handed pitching, but he's shown that he's actually a better hitter against righties. He's batting .444 (4-for-9) against right-handed pitchers. He has five hits in 30 at-bats (.167 average) against lefties this season.

• Locastro's on-base percentage dipped to .333 this week, but it's still good for fourth on the team.

• On Locastro's home run, Statcast measured his exit velocity at 108.1 mph. It's the fastest exit velocity on a batted ball in his major league career. His previous high was 107.6 mph on a groundout he hit last season. His previous high this season was 103.2 mph on an RBI double he hit against the Oakland Athletics.

