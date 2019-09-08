As Auburn's Tim Locastro returns to New York with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he holds a single-season club record and is inching closer to a major league mark.
Here is a recap of Locastro's week in Major League Baseball:
Monday, Sept. 2: Locastro wasn't in the starting lineup, but entered late in the game against the San Diego Padres. He was hit by a pitch in his only plate appearance. That hit-by-pitch was significant. It was the 19th HBP for Locastro this season, which tied a Diamondbacks club record. The single-season mark was held by Justin Upton, who had 19 hits-by-pitches in 2011.
Locastro finished the game in left field. The Diamondbacks won 14-7.
Tuesday, Sept. 3: Locastro didn't play in the Diamondbacks' 2-1 win over the Padres.
Wednesday, Sept. 4: Locastro entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning. He played the final two innings of the game in right field. In the bottom half of the eighth inning, he struck out swinging.
The Diamondbacks won 4-1 to complete the sweep against the Padres.
Friday, Sept. 6: Locastro entered as a pinch-runner for Wilmor Flores after Flores singled in the eighth inning. The Auburn native didn't take long to make his presence known. He stole second for his 14th stolen base of the season.
Locastro stayed in the game and played right field. The Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 to win the series opener.
Saturday, Sept. 7: For the second straight game, Locastro entered as a pinch-runner for Flores. And just as he did Friday night, the Auburnian stole a base. He has 15 stolen bases this season, which is second behind Jarrod Dyson (29) on the Diamondbacks.
In his young career, Locastro hasn't been caught stealing in 20 attempts. He is closing in on the major league record of 27 consecutive stolen bases to start a career held by Hall of Famer Tim Raines.
Locastro remained in the game as the Diamondbacks' right fielder. Arizona went on to win the game 2-0.
Sunday, Sept. 8: If it's Sunday, Tim Locastro will be in the starting lineup. He was the lead-off hitter and started in center field. While he went 0-for-4 at the plate, he was hit by a pitch. It's the 20th time this season he's been hit by a pitch, which breaks Upton's eight-year-old record.
After reaching base, Locastro scored on Ketel Marte's two-run homer. It was Locastro's 36th run of the season. The Diamondbacks had a 3-2 lead, but the Reds came back and won 4-3 on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth.
Stats for the week
Locastro: 0-for-5, 1 run, 2 hits-by-pitches, 2 stolen bases
2019 season stats
Locastro: 46-for-185 (.249 batting average), 1 home run, 36 runs, 15 runs batted in, 9 doubles, 2 triples, 13 walks, 20 hits-by-pitches, 15 stolen bases, .361 on-base percentage
The week ahead
Locastro and the Diamondbacks travel to New York for a four-game series against the Mets. Arizona is 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the final National League Wild Card spot.
The last time the Diamondbacks played in New York, Locastro hit his first major league home run.