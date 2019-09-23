As the 2019 season winds down, the Arizona Diamondbacks have only been using Auburn native Tim Locastro against left-handed pitching. That's resulted in fewer opportunities for him in the club's final games.
Here is a recap of Locastro's week in Major League Baseball:
Monday, Sept. 16: Locastro didn't play in the Diamondbacks' 7-5 win over the Miami Marlins.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: Locastro batted eighth and started in left field for the Diamondbacks. He walked in his first plate appearance and had three flyouts in as many at-bats. The Diamondbacks lost to the Marlins 12-6.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: Locastro didn't play in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 win over the Marlins.
Friday, Sept. 20: After a travel day Thursday, the Diamondbacks opened a three-game series against the Padres in San Diego. Locastro started in center field and served as the lead-off hitter. While he went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts, the Diamondbacks won 9-0.
Saturday, Sept. 21: Locastro didn't play in the Diamondbacks' 4-2 win over the Padres.
Sunday, Sept. 22: Locastro didn't play in the Diamondbacks' 6-4 loss to the Padres.
Stats for the week
Locastro: 0-for-7, 1 walk
2019 season stats
Locastro: 47 hits in 195 at-bats (.241 batting average), 1 home run, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 36 runs, 15 runs batted in, 14 walks, 16 stolen bases, 21 hits by pitches, .355 on-base percentage
Other news and notes
• The Diamondbacks (80-76) play their final six games at home this season. The club opens a three-game series Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals. After a day off Thursday, they will close the season with a three-game series against the Padres.
• September has been Locastro's worst month of the season. He's batting .100 (2 hits in 20 at-bats) and hasn't scored a run since Sept. 8. He's had 19 of his 20 at-bats in five starts throughout the month. It's been tough to get in a rhythm, in part, because he hasn't played in nine games this month. With expanded rosters at the beginning of September, the Diamondbacks have been giving starts and playing opportunities to some of the call-ups.
• While the monthly numbers are down, Locastro set a Diamondbacks single-season record when he was hit by a pitch for the 20th time in 2019. So far, he's maintained his perfect stolen base record. He's approaching a major league record in that category.