Auburn's Tim Locastro closed out the 2019 season with a walk-off hit.
Here is a recap of Locastro's week in Major League Baseball:
Monday, Sept. 23: Locastro didn't play in the Diamondbacks' 9-7 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Tuesday, Sept. 24: Locastro pinch-hit in the Diamondbacks' 3-2 win over the Cardinals. He singled in the 11th inning of the 19-inning game.
Wednesday, Sept. 25: Locastro returned to the starting lineup as the Diamondbacks' lead-off hitter and center fielder. He had two hits in five at-bats, scored twice and drove in a run. He also recorded his 17th stolen base of the season. The Diamondbacks won 9-7.
Friday, Sept. 27: For the second game in a row, Locastro started for the Diamondbacks. He had two hits and was hit by a pitch for the 22nd time this season. The Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 6-3.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Another start for Locastro, and another win for the Diamondbacks. Locastro went 0-for-3 at the plate in the 6-5 win over the Padres.
Sunday, Sept. 29: In the final game of the season, Locastro started in right field and batted sixth for the Diamondbacks. After going hitless in his first three at-bats, he went to the plate with a runner on third and a chance to win the game.
Locastro delivered. He hit a grounder to short and beat the throw to first for a walk-off RBI infield single. The Diamondbacks won 1-0.
Stats for the week
Locastro: Six hits in 20 at-bats (.300 batting average), 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 1 hit-by-pitch, 1 stolen base
2019 season stats
Locastro: .250 batting average (53 hits in 212 at-bats), 1 home run, 12 doubles, 2 triples, 38 runs, 17 RBI, 14 walks, 17 stolen bases, 22 hits-by-pitches, .357 on-base percentage
Other notable stats
• The walk-off hit was Locastro's third of the season. He had walk-off hits June 1 against the New York Mets and June 23 against the San Francisco Giants.
• Locastro had two RBI last week — his first runs batted in since he hit his first major league home run at Yankee Stadium July 31. While he didn't drive in many runs during the final two months of the season, he scored 14 times. The Diamondbacks went 9-3 in games Locastro scored a run.
• Locastro added to his single-season record with another hit-by-pitch. He finishes 2019 with 22 hits-by-pitches. The previous Diamondbacks record was 19 by Justin Upton in 2011. Locastro needed a third of Upton's plate appearances to break the record.