Locastro Weekly: Auburn native gets first RBI of 2020 season, scores on walk-off hit

Auburn native Tim Locastro didn't have to swing to get his first run batted in of the 2020 season.
Here is the latest edition of the Locastro Weekly:
Monday, Aug. 3: Arizona Diamondbacks didn't play.
Tuesday, Aug. 4: With the Diamondbacks trailing 8-1 against the Houston Astros, Locastro took over in center field in the sixth inning. In the bottom of the seventh, he came to the plate with the bases loaded.
Locastro didn't need to take the bat off his shoulder. Three of the four pitches were high, while the other was outside. The walk drove in the Diamondbacks' second run of the game and Locastro's first RBI of the season.
Locastro had one more plate appearance in the game. He flied out to center in the bottom of the ninth. The Diamondbacks lost 8-2.
Wednesday, Aug. 5: Locastro didn't play. The Diamondbacks won 14-7.
Thursday, Aug. 6: With the Diamondbacks down 4-3 to the Astros, Andy Young walked to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Locastro entered the game as a pinch-runner and represented the tying run if the D-Backs could get him around. Nick Ahmed singled to left and Locastro advanced to second. Ketel Marte followed with a single to left. Locastro rounded third, but was held there.
The next batter, Kole Calhoun, hit a walk-off RBI double to score Locastro and Ahmed. The Diamondbacks won 5-4.
It was Locastro's third run of the season.
Friday, Aug. 7: Locastro did not play in the first of three games against the San Diego Padres. The Padres won 3-0.
Saturday, Aug. 8: Locastro did not play. The Diamondbacks won 3-2.
Sunday, Aug. 9: Locastro didn't start, but he entered the game in the sixth inning after the Padres took a 9-0 lead. He played in center field and had his first-at bat in the eighth inning. With two runners on, he had a nine-pitch at-bat and fouled off four pitches. He struck out looking. Replays showed that the pitch was inside and Locastro thought he walked, but the home plate umpire called it a strike.
Locastro had one more at-bat in the ninth inning. After the Diamondbacks scored four runs in the final frame, he stepped up with a chance to extend the game. He fouled off a couple of pitches during the six-pitch at-bat. He was again called out on strikes to end the game. The Diamondbacks lost 9-5.
Key stats
• Since Locastro has been primarily used as a pinch-runner this season, he hasn't had many opportunities at the plate. So far, he's 0-for-7 with four strikeouts. While he's played in eight games, he's only started one of the Diamondbacks' first 16 games this season.
In 2019, Locastro was a better hitter when he started games. He batted .274 in the 44 games he started for the Diamondbacks last season. As a substitute, his batting average dropped to .159.
Locastro has found other ways to contribute. His three runs are more than three players who have more starts, and are just shy of two players (each of whom have scored four runs) who have played in nearly every game this season.
• The Diamondbacks should consider finding a way to get Locastro in the lineup. In 2019, the D-Backs were 24-20 when Locastro was in the starting lineup.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!