Locastro Weekly: Auburn native gets first RBI of 2020 season, scores on walk-off hit

The next batter, Kole Calhoun, hit a walk-off RBI double to score Locastro and Ahmed. The Diamondbacks won 5-4.

It was Locastro's third run of the season.

Friday, Aug. 7: Locastro did not play in the first of three games against the San Diego Padres. The Padres won 3-0.

Saturday, Aug. 8: Locastro did not play. The Diamondbacks won 3-2.

Sunday, Aug. 9: Locastro didn't start, but he entered the game in the sixth inning after the Padres took a 9-0 lead. He played in center field and had his first-at bat in the eighth inning. With two runners on, he had a nine-pitch at-bat and fouled off four pitches. He struck out looking. Replays showed that the pitch was inside and Locastro thought he walked, but the home plate umpire called it a strike.

Locastro had one more at-bat in the ninth inning. After the Diamondbacks scored four runs in the final frame, he stepped up with a chance to extend the game. He fouled off a couple of pitches during the six-pitch at-bat. He was again called out on strikes to end the game. The Diamondbacks lost 9-5.

Key stats