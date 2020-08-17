Locastro Weekly: Auburn native has first multi-hit game of 2020 season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro made the most of his second start of the 2020 season.

Here is a recap of that game and more in the latest installment of the Locastro Weekly:

Monday, Aug. 10: Locastro didn't play in the Diamondbacks' first game of a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies. The D-Backs won 12-8.

Tuesday, Aug. 11: The Auburn product made his second start of the season in the second game of the series against the Rockies. He batted eighth and played in right field for the Diamondbacks.

In his first at-bat in the second inning, Locastro doubled to left field. He caught Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia making a slow play on the ball and he hustled into second with his first hit of the 2020 season. He was stranded on second as the Diamondbacks had back-to-back ground outs to end the inning.

Locastro fouled out and grounded out in his next two at-bats. And then came a wild ninth inning.