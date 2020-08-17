Locastro Weekly: Auburn native has first multi-hit game of 2020 season

Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Tim Locastro made the most of his second start of the 2020 season.
Here is a recap of that game and more in the latest installment of the Locastro Weekly:
Monday, Aug. 10: Locastro didn't play in the Diamondbacks' first game of a three-game set against the Colorado Rockies. The D-Backs won 12-8.
Tuesday, Aug. 11: The Auburn product made his second start of the season in the second game of the series against the Rockies. He batted eighth and played in right field for the Diamondbacks.
In his first at-bat in the second inning, Locastro doubled to left field. He caught Rockies left fielder Raimel Tapia making a slow play on the ball and he hustled into second with his first hit of the 2020 season. He was stranded on second as the Diamondbacks had back-to-back ground outs to end the inning.
Locastro fouled out and grounded out in his next two at-bats. And then came a wild ninth inning.
The Rockies led 8-2 after a six-run eighth inning put them ahead. The top of the ninth would be the D-Backs' last chance to erase the deficit. After Carson Kelly grounded out, Locastro stepped up to the plate. He ripped a double to left field to spark the Diamondbacks' rally. It was his second hit of the game and season, and first multi-hit game of 2020.
The next batter, Nick Ahmed, drove Locastro in with an RBI single. It was the Auburn native's fourth run of the season.
The Diamondbacks scored five runs in the inning, but the comeback bid came up short. The Rockies won 8-7.
Wednesday, Aug. 12: Following his multi-hit outing, Locastro didn't play in the final game of the series. The Diamondbacks won 13-7.
Thursday, Aug. 13: Diamondbacks had a day off.
Friday, Aug. 14: Arizona opened a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The Diamondbacks won 5-1. Locastro did not play.
Saturday, Aug. 15: Locastro didn't play in the Diamondbacks' 7-6 win over the Padres.
Sunday, Aug. 16: After a three-game hiatus, Locastro returned to the field to play a role in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 win over the Padres. Locastro entered as a pinch-runner in the eighth and represented the tying run. The Padres led 4-2 at the time and the Diamondbacks had two runners on for Eduardo Escobar. Escobar hit a three-run homer to drive in Locastro and Starling Marte. It was Locastro's fifth run of the season.
Weekly notes
• In the first 11 games this season, the Diamondbacks were 3-8 and struggling on offense. The next 11 games were much better. The D-Backs had an 8-3 record and were one of the hottest teams in the National League. As of Monday, the club sits third in the NL West standings and are contenders for a playoff spot.
• The Diamondbacks are one-third of the way into the season and it's clear how they're using Locastro. He will get some spot starts, but he's primarily going to be a pinch-runner. He has appeared in 10 of the Diamondbacks' 22 games this season. In four of those games, he has scored a run as a pinch-runner. The D-Backs have won three of those contests.
• The Diamondbacks will play a home-and-home series against the Oakland Athletics. The first two games will be played at Chase Field, the D-Backs' home ballpark, and the final two will be played at Oakland Coliseum. Entering Monday, Oakland (16-6) has the best record in the majors.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!