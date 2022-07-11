 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Locastro Weekly: Auburn native has three-hit game, helps RailRiders win series

Auburn native Tim Locastro returns to CNY with the AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to play the Syracuse Mets in Syracuse.

Tim Locastro and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders had a successful week in Massachusetts. 

The RailRiders, the New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate, won four of six games against the Worcester Red Sox. Locastro, an Auburn native, played in five of the six games. 

Monday, July 4: Usually Monday is a day off for Triple-A clubs, but teams were in action on Fourth of July. The RailRiders opened the six-game series with a 6-4 loss against Worcester. Locastro had one hit in four at-bats. 

Tuesday, July 5: An off day for the RailRiders. 

Wednesday, July 6: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got back on the winning track with a 4-2 victory over the Red Sox. Locastro did not have a hit in the game, but he reached base three times with two walks and he was hit by a pitch. He scored a run in the winning effort. 

Thursday, July 7: This was Locastro's best game of the week. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, scored two runs and was hit by a pitch. The RailRiders won 5-3. 

Friday, July 8: It was another 5-3 win for the RailRiders. Locastro had the night off. 

Saturday, July 9: Locastro was back in the lineup. He doubled in the RailRiders' 3-2 win. 

Sunday, July 10: The series finale did not go the RailRiders' way. The Red Sox won 8-3. Locastro was hitless in four at-bats. 

So far in July, Locastro is batting .300 with two RBI and six runs scored. Four of his nine hits have been doubles. 

The RailRiders have Monday off before beginning a six-game home series against Louisville on Tuesday. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

