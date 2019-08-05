It was a memorable week for Tim Locastro.
The Auburn native and Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder was with his club for a two-game series against the Yankees in New York. It was a homecoming of sorts for Locastro, who had dozens of family and friends attend the games in the Bronx — about 250 miles from his hometown.
Here is a recap of Locastro's week in the major leagues:
Monday, July 29: Locastro was the lead-off hitter and started in left field for the Diamondbacks in the final game of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins. Locastro hit a double in the third inning and scored on Ketel Marte's three-run home run. He finished 1-for-4 at the plate in the Diamondbacks' 11-6 loss. Tuesday, July 30: Locastro returned to New York for the first time in seven years of professional baseball. In an interview with The Citizen, he said it was "exciting" to play at Yankee Stadium in front of his family and friends.
In the first game of the Diamondbacks-Yankees series, Locastro had the night off as his team beat the Bronx Bombers 4-2.
In his third at-bat, Locastro doubled to deep left-center field. A hit at Yankee Stadium in front of family and friends? A highlight. But he wasn't done making memories.
Locastro led off the ninth inning with the Diamondbacks trailing 7-3. On the second pitch of his at-bat, he hit his
first major league home run a few rows deep into the left-field seats.
He finished 2-for-4 at the plate, but the Diamondbacks lost 7-5.
Friday, Aug. 2: The Diamondbacks returned to Arizona for a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Locastro didn't play. The D-backs lost 3-0. Saturday, Aug. 3: Locastro didn't start, but he entered the game in the eighth inning. He played right field and took the seventh spot in the batting order.
In the bottom of the eighth, Locastro walked in his only plate appearance. He scored on Jarrod Dyson's RBI double later in the inning.
The Diamondbacks snapped a two-game skid and beat the Nationals 18-7.
Sunday, Aug. 4: Locastro was the lead-off hitter and started in left field in the final game of the series against the Nationals.
He didn't get a hit in the game — he was hitless in four at-bats — but he was hit by a pitch for the 15th time this season. Only Derek Dietrich (23), Victor Robles (19), Anthony Rizzo (17) and Jeff McNeil (16) have more.
The hit-by-pitch came in the seventh inning. Locastro led off and got hit when Nationals reliever Wander Suero threw a cutter inside.
Locastro advanced to second on Marte's single, then moved to third after Eduardo Escobar flied out to deep center field.
Stats for the week Locastro: 3 hits in 12 at-bats (.250 average), 1 home run, 2 doubles, 4 runs, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 HBP 2019 season stats Locastro: 37-for-146 (.253 average), 1 home run, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 26 runs, 15 RBI, 11 BB, 15 HBP, 9 stolen bases, .364 on-base percentage Other notable stats
• Locastro is hitting .300 (12 hits in 40 at-bats) since the All-Star break. He has four multi-hit games since July 14.
• With 15 hits-by-pitches this season, Locastro is closing in on the Diamondbacks' single-season record. Justin Upton holds the record with 19 hits-by-pitches in the 2011 season.
