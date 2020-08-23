Locastro Weekly: Auburn native hits safely in three straight games, steals base

Auburn native Tim Locastro produced at the plate and on the base paths for the Arizona Diamondbacks this week.
Monday, Aug. 17: Locastro did not play in the first of four games against the Oakland Athletics. The Diamondbacks won 4-3.
Tuesday, Aug. 18: The Diamondbacks jumped out to a 9-1 lead. Locastro entered the game in the seventh inning. One inning later, he lined an RBI double to deep center field. It was his first at-bat since a multi-hit game against the Colorado Rockies one week prior. The Diamondbacks won 10-1.
Wednesday, Aug. 19: With a lefty on the mound for the A's, Locastro got the start. He served as the D-Backs' lead-off hitter and played left field. He struck out and flied out in his first two plate appearances, then walked in the sixth.
The Diamondbacks trailed 4-0 in the eighth when Locastro came to the plate for the last time. He singled to left, then stole second — his first stolen base of the season. He advanced to third on a Ketel Marte flyout to center. Starling Marte's sacrifice fly scored Locastro. It was the only run of the game for the Diamondbacks. They lost 4-1.
Thursday, Aug. 20: Locastro started again for the Diamondbacks. He led off the game with a single to left. He finished 1-for-4 at the plate in Arizona's 5-1 loss to the A's.
Friday, Aug. 21: In the first of three games against the San Francisco Giants, Locastro entered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning. He struck out swinging. The Giants won 6-2.
Saturday, Aug. 22: Locastro did not play. The Diamondbacks lost 5-1.
Sunday, Aug. 23: Locastro pinch-hit again, this time in the ninth inning. He flied out to center in the Diamondbacks' 6-1 loss.
Weekly stats
Locastro: 3-for-9 (.333 average), 1 run, 1 RBI, 1 walk, 1 stolen base
2020 statistics
Locastro: 5-for-21 (.238 average), 3 doubles, 6 runs, 2 RBI, 2 walks, 1 stolen base
What's next?
The Diamondbacks (13-16) open a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Monday. The week concludes with a three-game series against the Giants. Both series will be played at the Diamondbacks' home ballpark, Chase Field. Monday's game against the Rockies will air on ESPN. The game on Sunday, Aug. 30, will be televised on ESPN2.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!