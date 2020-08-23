Locastro Weekly: Auburn native hits safely in three straight games, steals base

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn native Tim Locastro produced at the plate and on the base paths for the Arizona Diamondbacks this week.

Monday, Aug. 17: Locastro did not play in the first of four games against the Oakland Athletics. The Diamondbacks won 4-3.

Tuesday, Aug. 18: The Diamondbacks jumped out to a 9-1 lead. Locastro entered the game in the seventh inning. One inning later, he lined an RBI double to deep center field. It was his first at-bat since a multi-hit game against the Colorado Rockies one week prior. The Diamondbacks won 10-1.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: With a lefty on the mound for the A's, Locastro got the start. He served as the D-Backs' lead-off hitter and played left field. He struck out and flied out in his first two plate appearances, then walked in the sixth.

The Diamondbacks trailed 4-0 in the eighth when Locastro came to the plate for the last time. He singled to left, then stole second — his first stolen base of the season. He advanced to third on a Ketel Marte flyout to center. Starling Marte's sacrifice fly scored Locastro. It was the only run of the game for the Diamondbacks. They lost 4-1.