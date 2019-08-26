Auburn's Tim Locastro started the week in Triple-A. He ended it with an impressive speed display in his first start back with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Here is a recap of Locastro's week in professional baseball:
Monday, Aug. 19: With the Reno Aces, the Diamondbacks' Triple-A club, started in left field and served as the lead-off hitter. He went 1-for-4 with a three-run double. He was hit by a pitch and scored two runs in the Aces' 6-5 loss to the Las Vegas Aviators.
Tuesday, Aug. 20: Locastro didn't play in the Aces' 10-4 loss to Las Vegas.
Wednesday, Aug. 21: Locastro returned to the starting lineup and hit a double. He finished 1-for-4 at the plate in the Aces' 18-4 loss to Las Vegas.
Thursday, Aug. 22: Locastro was hitless in four at-bats as the Aces lost to the Salt Lake Bees 5-3.
Friday, Aug. 23: Locastro was Reno's lead-off batter. He struck out and walked in two plate appearances. He also stole a base and scored a run. But he was removed from the game in the fourth inning. There weren't any reports about him being injured, so it raised the possibility that he would be recalled by the Diamondbacks for the fourth time this season.
Saturday, Aug. 24: The Diamondbacks made it official and recalled Locastro. He rejoined the big league club more than a week after he was sent down to Triple-A Reno. At the time, the Diamondbacks wanted to bolster the team's bullpen and needed extra arms due to an injury to ace pitcher Robbie Ray.
But starting left fielder David Peralta, who has dealt with a shoulder injury for much of the season, was placed on the injured list. The Diamondbacks needed another outfielder and called up Locastro.
Locastro didn't start in the Diamondbacks' game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday. He entered the game in the sixth inning and grounded out to short in the seventh. The Diamondbacks lost 4-0.
Sunday, Aug. 25: Locastro was in the starting lineup for the first time since being recalled. He batted second and played in right field for the Diamondbacks.
Locastro showcased his speed with two infield singles. His second hit came on what appeared to be a routine grounder to short. However, he bolted out of the batter's box and beat the throw to first.
Earlier in the game, he hit into a fielder's choice and beat the throw to first to prevent the Brewers from completing the double play. He stole a base — his 12th stolen base of the season — and later scored on Christian Walker's two-run homer.
Locastro finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a walk. He scored his 28th run of the season in the Diamondbacks' 5-2 win over the Brewers. The win ended Arizona's three-game skid.
Stats for the week
Locastro (in the majors): 2-for-5 (.400 batting average), one run, one walk, one stolen base
2019 season stats
Locastro: .256 batting average (42 hits in 164 at-bats), .363 on-base percentage, eight doubles, two triples, one home run, 15 runs batted in, 28 runs scored, 12 walks, 16 hits-by-pitches, 12 stolen bases
Other notable stats
• One-third of Locastro's hits have been infield singles, according to Baseball Reference. He has 14 infield hits this season. That shouldn't be a surprise since he is the fastest player in Major League Baseball.
• With the win Sunday, the Diamondbacks improved to 18-16 in games Locastro starts. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has called Locastro "an instant ball of energy" for his team. That's reflected in the win column.
• Locastro has a .293 batting average in the second half of the season — nearly 60 points higher than his batting average in the first half of the 2019 campaign. He's a much better hitter when he starts. He's batting .289 as a starter. His average drops to .139 when he enters the game as a substitute.