Auburn native Tim Locastro returned to New York last week as the Arizona Diamondbacks continued to chase a playoff berth.
Here is a recap of Locastro's week in Major League Baseball:
Monday, Sept. 9: Locastro and the Diamondbacks traveled to New York for the first of a four-game series against the Mets. The Auburnian didn't play in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 loss to the Mets.
Tuesday, Sept. 10: Locastro entered as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning. He was part of a wacky play. Ketel Marte hit a grounder to Mets first baseman Pete Alonso. Locastro stopped halfway to second, but Alonso didn't throw to second or chase after Locastro. Instead, he touched first for the force out. Locastro ran to second and beat the throw.
Unfortunately, the Diamondbacks couldn't take advantage of the defensive miscue. They lost 3-2.
Wednesday, Sept. 11: Locastro led off and started in left field. On the first pitch of the game, he was hit on the leg. It was his 21st hit-by-pitch of the season, which is a Diamondbacks single-season record and fourth in the majors.
Locastro went 1-for-3 at the plate with a double. It was his 10th double of the season.
Locastro's performance wasn't enough. The Diamondbacks lost 9-0.
Thursday, Sept. 12: Locastro didn't play in the Diamondbacks' 11-1 loss to the Mets. The Mets swept the series against the Diamondbacks.
Friday, Sept. 13: With the Diamondbacks trailing 4-3 to the Cincinnati Reds, Locastro entered as a pinch-runner in the sixth inning. He stole second — his 16th stolen base of the season. A pop out ended the inning and Locastro was stranded on second.
You have free articles remaining.
Locastro didn't remain in the game. The Diamondbacks lost 4-3.
Saturday, Sept. 14: The Diamondbacks snapped their losing streak with a 1-0 win. Locastro didn't play in the game.
Sunday, Sept. 15: Locastro didn't play in the Diamondbacks' 3-1 loss to the Reds.
Stats for the week
Locastro: 1-for-3 (.333 batting average), 1 double, 1 hit-by-pitch, 1 stolen base
2019 season stats
Locastro: 47 hits in 188 at-bats (.250 batting average), 1 home run, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 36 runs, 15 runs batted in, 13 walks, 21 hits-by-pitches, 16 stolen bases, .363 on-base percentage
Other notable stats
• Locastro's .363 on-base percentage is second on the Diamondbacks. Arizona has struggled getting runners on base lately. It's worth noting that Locastro didn't play in four games last week and only got at-bats in one game. It seems the Diamondbacks would be better served getting Locastro plate appearances, but it doesn't look like they'll change their approach.
• Locastro's consecutive stolen base streak to start his career is now 21. He's inching closer to Tim Raines' record of 27 consecutive stolen bases without being caught.