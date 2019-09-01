In his first full week back in the majors, Auburn native Tim Locastro had an immediate impact — and it helped the Arizona Diamondbacks win six games in a row.
Here is a look at Locastro's week in the majors:
Monday, Aug. 26: Locastro didn't start in the first of two games against the San Francisco Giants. He entered as a defensive replacement in the sixth inning. In the seventh, he hit an infield single and later scored on Eduardo Escobar's RBI single.
The Auburnian finished 1-for-2 with a run. The Diamondbacks won 6-4.
Tuesday, Aug. 27: For the second consecutive game, Locastro was a defensive replacement. He entered in the fifth and had his first plate appearance in the seventh. He walked and later scored the eventual game-winning run on Christian Walker's RBI single.
In the ninth inning, Locastro was hit by a pitch for the 17th time this season. The Diamondbacks went on to win 3-2 and swept the series against the Giants.
Thursday, Aug. 29: Locastro was the starting left fielder and batted second in the first of four games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
With the Diamondbacks trailing 3-0, the Auburn native sparked a comeback in the fourth inning. He was hit by a pitch for the 18th time this season — one shy of the club record. He scored on Wilmor Flores' RBI double to cut the Dodgers' lead to 3-2. The Diamondbacks scored two more runs in the inning to grab a 4-3 lead.
Locastro helped the Diamondbacks pad their lead in the sixth inning. He doubled and scored on Eduardo Escobar's 3-run homer.
The Diamondbacks won 11-5. Locastro finished 1-for-4 with two runs and a hit-by-pitch.
Friday, Aug. 30: Locastro entered in the eighth inning and once again helped the Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers.
He struck out in his only at-bat, but the ball got by Dodgers catcher Russell Martin. The Auburnian took first on the play.
On the next pitch, Locastro stole second. He advanced to third on an Adam Jones single.
With runners on third and first, Dodgers pitcher Yimi Garcia got loose with his footwork and committed a balk. The home plate umpire called it and Locastro scored on the play.
The Diamondbacks won 5-4.
Saturday, Aug. 31: Locastro served as the lead-off hitter and helped Diamondbacks win their sixth game in a row. After striking out and lining out in his first two at-bats against Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, he singled off the ace southpaw in the fifth inning. He later scored on Nick Ahmed's RBI double.
The Diamondbacks held on for the 6-5 win.
Sunday, Sept. 1: Locastro started in right field and batted second for the Diamondbacks Sunday afternoon. He provided the spark in another big inning for his club.
In the fourth, he hit a chopper to second base. It may have been an out for most players, but with his speed he beat the throw to first. After his infield single, he advanced to third on back-to-back singles by Ketel Marte and Escobar. He scored on an infield single by Jake Lamb.
Locastro finished 1-for-5 at the plate with a run scored. However, the Dodgers avoided the sweep and defeated the Diamondbacks 4-3 in 11 innings.
Stats for the week
Locastro: 4-for-16 (.250), 7 runs, 1 double, 1 walk, 2 hits-by-pitches, 1 stolen base
2019 season stats
Locastro: .256 (46 hits in 180 at-bats), 9 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 15 runs batted in, 35 runs, 13 stolen bases, 13 walks, 18 hits-by-pitches, .363 on-base percentage
Other notable stats
• After a slow start in August, Locastro finished strong. He had seven hits in 21 at-bats (.333 batting average) over the final two-and-a-half weeks of the month. He scored eight runs in that time period.
• Locastro has scored a run in 31 games for the Diamondbacks this season. Arizona is 24-7 when he scores. He had a run in every game of the Diamondbacks' six-game win streak.