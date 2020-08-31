Locastro Weekly: Auburn native scores twice to help Diamondbacks snap losing skid

It has been a tough stretch for the Arizona Diamondbacks, but Auburn native Tim Locastro has been a bright spot.
Here is Locastro's week in review:
Monday, Aug. 24: The Diamondbacks opened a four-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Locastro did not play in the series opener. The Rockies won 3-2.
Tuesday, Aug. 25: Locastro entered as a pinch-runner for David Peralta in the ninth inning with the Diamondbacks trailing 5-4. He made it to third on a hit-by-pitch and a walk that loaded the bases. But Nick Ahmed struck out swinging to end the game.
Wednesday, Aug. 26: For the second consecutive game, Locastro entered as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning. The Diamondbacks trailed 8-3 heading into the ninth, but managed to score two runs before Locastro ran for Peralta. With the bases loaded, Christian Walker hit a long single that scored Ketel Marte and Starling Marte. Locastro advanced to third on the play. After an Eduardo Escobar walk to load the bases, Ahmed struck out to end the game. The Diamondbacks lost 8-7.
Thursday, Aug. 27: The Diamondbacks' game against the Rockies was postponed. The teams decided not to play in solidarity with other professional sports teams that boycotted their games to protest racial injustice.
Friday, Aug. 28: Locastro got the start for the first time in eight days. He was the lead-off hitter and played right field against the San Francisco Giants. After striking out swinging in the first inning, he singled in the third. He later scored on David Peralta's RBI single.
Locastro walked in his third plate appearance. He scored on Starling Marte's RBI single to put the Diamondbacks ahead 4-0. It was the first of four runs in the inning for the Diamondbacks. They led 7-0 after five.
Locastro walked again in the sixth. After falling behind 1-2, he took a fast ball inside and then fouled off two pitches. The next two pitches were outside the strike zone and Locastro, as he did the inning before, walked to lead off the frame.
In his final at-bat of the night, Locastro popped out. He finished the game 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. The Diamondbacks won 7-4 to snap a six-game losing streak.
Saturday, Aug. 29: Locastro pinch-hit for Jon Jay in the bottom of the eighth. He walked to lead off the inning, but the Diamondbacks couldn't capitalize. Arizona lost 5-2.
Sunday, Aug. 30: Locastro did not play in the series finale against the Giants. The Giants won 4-1.
