Locastro Weekly: Auburn native scores twice to help Diamondbacks snap losing skid

Friday, Aug. 28: Locastro got the start for the first time in eight days. He was the lead-off hitter and played right field against the San Francisco Giants. After striking out swinging in the first inning, he singled in the third. He later scored on David Peralta's RBI single.

Locastro walked in his third plate appearance. He scored on Starling Marte's RBI single to put the Diamondbacks ahead 4-0. It was the first of four runs in the inning for the Diamondbacks. They led 7-0 after five.

Locastro walked again in the sixth. After falling behind 1-2, he took a fast ball inside and then fouled off two pitches. The next two pitches were outside the strike zone and Locastro, as he did the inning before, walked to lead off the frame.

In his final at-bat of the night, Locastro popped out. He finished the game 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored. The Diamondbacks won 7-4 to snap a six-game losing streak.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Locastro pinch-hit for Jon Jay in the bottom of the eighth. He walked to lead off the inning, but the Diamondbacks couldn't capitalize. Arizona lost 5-2.

Sunday, Aug. 30: Locastro did not play in the series finale against the Giants. The Giants won 4-1.

