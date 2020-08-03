Locastro Weekly: Auburn native shows off speed, makes first start of 2020 season

Locastro's insurance run provided the D-Backs enough of a cushion against the Padres. Even though the Padres scored one run in the bottom half of the inning, the Diamondbacks held on for the 4-3 win.

Monday, July 27: Locastro did not play. The Padres won 6-2.

Tuesday, July 28: Locastro did not play in the first of two games against the Texas Rangers. The Diamondbacks won 4-1.

Wednesday, July 29: After a two-game absence, Locastro returned to action. With the Diamondbacks and Rangers tied 2-2, Locastro entered as a pinch-runner in the eighth inning. With Locastro on first, Diamondbacks third baseman Eduardo Escobar hit an RBI triple. Locastro showcased his speed on the play, scoring the run in an unofficial time of 10 seconds.

The Diamondbacks had a 4-2 lead, but gave up five runs in the bottom of the eighth and lost the game 7-4.