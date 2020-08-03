Locastro Weekly: Auburn native shows off speed, makes first start of 2020 season

(Editor's note: The first edition of the Locastro Weekly will include details from the first three games of the 2020 season. Going forward, the weekly roundup will feature highlights from games spanning Monday through Sunday.)
It's been a slow start to the season for the Arizona Diamondbacks, but Auburn native Tim Locastro played a key role in the club's first win of the 2020 season.
Friday, July 24: Locastro entered as a pinch-runner in the season opener against the San Diego Padres. He advanced to second on defensive indifference, but was left stranded in the ninth inning. The Padres won 7-2.
Saturday, July 25: Locastro did not play. The Padres won 5-1.
Sunday, July 26: The Diamondbacks won their first game of the season, with Locastro scoring the eventual winning run.
With the score tied 2-2 in the top of the ninth inning, the Diamondbacks loaded the bases. Locastro entered the game as a pinch-runner on second base. D-Backs left fielder David Peralta hit an RBI single to center. Two runners, including Locastro scored on the play.
Locastro's insurance run provided the D-Backs enough of a cushion against the Padres. Even though the Padres scored one run in the bottom half of the inning, the Diamondbacks held on for the 4-3 win.
Monday, July 27: Locastro did not play. The Padres won 6-2.
Tuesday, July 28: Locastro did not play in the first of two games against the Texas Rangers. The Diamondbacks won 4-1.
Wednesday, July 29: After a two-game absence, Locastro returned to action. With the Diamondbacks and Rangers tied 2-2, Locastro entered as a pinch-runner in the eighth inning. With Locastro on first, Diamondbacks third baseman Eduardo Escobar hit an RBI triple. Locastro showcased his speed on the play, scoring the run in an unofficial time of 10 seconds.
The Diamondbacks had a 4-2 lead, but gave up five runs in the bottom of the eighth and lost the game 7-4.
Thursday, July 30: Locastro pinch-hit for designated hitter Jake Lamb in the sixth inning of the first of a four-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was his first at-bat of the 2020 season. He struck out looking to end the inning.
The Dodgers won 6-3.
Friday, July 31: Locastro did not play. The Diamondbacks won 5-3.
Saturday, Aug. 1: With Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo giving right fielder Kole Calhoun the day off, Locastro started for the first time this season. He played in right field and batted ninth.
Locastro nearly made an incredible catch in the first inning. Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts hit a rocket to the gap in right-center field. Locastro covered the ground and almost hauled it in, but the ball hit the outer part of his glove and he lost control as he went to the ground. It was ruled a hit on the play, but no damage was done. Betts was left stranded in the inning.
At the plate, Locastro fouled out, flied out and struck out in three at-bats. It was a rough night for the Auburn native and his Diamondback teammates. The Dodgers won 11-2.
Sunday, Aug. 2: Locastro did not play. The Dodgers won 3-0.
