Auburn's Tim Locastro had hits in back-to-back games before the Arizona Diamondbacks optioned him to Triple-A Reno later in the week.
Here is a recap of Locastro's week in professional baseball:
Monday, Aug. 12: Locastro entered the game in the seventh inning. He singled to center in the eighth inning and stole second base. It was his 11th stolen base of the season. He is second on the Diamondbacks in that category and is one of two Arizona players — Jarrod Dyson is the other — with double-digit stolen bases this season.
Locastro hasn't been caught stealing in the majors. He was initially called out when he slid into second, but the video review showed he was safe.
The Diamondbacks won the game 8-6.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: Locastro didn't play in the second game of the Diamondbacks-Rockies series. Arizona won 9-3.
Wednesday, Aug. 14: Locastro was the lead-off hitter and started in left field against the Rockies. He led off the game with a single to left, then scored on Ketel Marte's RBI double. It was his 27th run scored this season.
Locastro finished 1-for-4 at the plate in the Diamondbacks' 7-6 loss. He also made a diving catch to rob Rockies catcher Tony Wolters of a base hit.
Thursday, Aug. 15: The Diamondbacks announced Locastro was optioned to Triple-A Reno. The transaction ended the Auburn native's nearly three-month stint in the majors. With ace pitcher Robbie Ray injured, the D-backs put him on the injured list and sent Locastro down. Their spots on the roster were filled by two pitchers from Reno, Stefan Crichton and Jon Duplantier.
Locastro reported to Reno and was added to the Aces' roster for Thursday's game, but he didn't play.
Friday, Aug. 16: In his first game since being optioned to Reno, Locastro had two hits and scored a run. The Aces lost 17-7 to the Sacramento River Cats.
Saturday, Aug. 17: Locastro delivered in the clutch for the Aces. With a pair of runners on and the score tied at 10 in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Auburnian hit an RBI double to drive in the go-ahead runs. He finished 1-for-4 at the plate with two runs and two RBI. He was hit by a pitch earlier in the game.
The Aces won 13-10.
Sunday, Aug. 18: Locastro was hitless in four at-bats as the Aces lost 8-1. It was a rough game for the Aces. The team only had five hits and committed four errors.