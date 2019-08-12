Auburn's Tim Locastro is in the midst of a hitting slump, but he's returned to form in another area of his game: Getting hit by pitches.
Here is a recap of the Auburn native's week in Major League Baseball:
Monday, Aug. 5: Locastro didn't start for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. He entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning and flied out to right. The Diamondbacks lost 7-3.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Locastro wasn't in the starting lineup, but he entered the game as the Diamondbacks' right fielder in the eighth inning. In the bottom half of the inning, he grounded out to the shortstop in his only at-bat. The Diamondbacks won 8-4.
Wednesday, Aug. 7: Locastro didn't play in the series finale against the Phillies. The Diamondbacks won the game 8-4.
Friday, Aug. 9: Locastro ended a four-game hitless skid with a pinch-hit single in the 11th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Before the single, his last hit was his first major league home run in a July 31 game against the New York Yankees.
After the hit, Locastro stole second for his 10th stolen base of the season. He has 15 stolen bases in the major leagues and hasn't been caught stealing in parts of three seasons.
The Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers 3-2.
Saturday, Aug. 10: Locastro entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. In the eighth, he popped out to the shortstop in his only at-bat. The Diamondbacks lost 4-0.
Sunday, Aug. 11: Locastro was the lead-off hitter and starting left fielder for the Diamondbacks in the series finale against the Dodgers. In his first plate appearance, he was hit by a pitch. It was the 16th time he's been hit by a pitch this season, tying him for fifth in the majors with New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso.
Otherwise, it was a rough day for Locastro and the Diamondbacks. He went 0-for-4 at the plate and struck out looking to end the game. The Diamondbacks lost 9-3.
Stats this week
Locastro: 1-for-8 (.125 batting average), 1 HBP, 1 stolen base
2019 season stats
Locastro: 38-for-154 (.247 batting average), 1 home run, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 26 runs, 15 runs batted in, 11 BB, 16 HBP, 10 stolen bases, .357 on-base percentage
Other notable stats
• Locastro has one hit in 12 at-bats this month. He had a similar stretch in early June when he went without a hit in 10 at-bats. He snapped out of that slump with three hits in Toronto, including a bases-clearing triple.
• The Auburnian is closing in on the Diamondbacks' single-season team record for hits-by-pitches. The record is held by Justin Upton, who was hit by 19 pitches in 2011. Locastro needs four HBPs in the final 44 games of the season to set a new record.