Locastro's Yankee debut delayed as Subway Series opener postponed due to rain

Tim Locastro's New York Yankee debut will have to wait.
The Yankees' series opener against the New York Mets on Friday was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will now be made up on Sunday as part of a doubleheader that will begin at 2 p.m.
Locastro, an Auburn native, was traded to the Yankees by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday in a deal for minor-league pitcher Keegan Curtis.
In 118 at-bats this season, Locastro is hitting .178 with one home run and five RBIs.
The Yankees added Locastro to their active roster on Friday while placing outfielder Clint Frazier on the 10-day injured list with vertigo. Locastro was not in the Yankees' scheduled starting lineup.
After spending parts of three seasons with the Diamondbacks, Locastro was informed Thursday that he had been dealt to the Yankees. Growing up in Auburn, Locastro and family members would often travel 4 1/2 hours to Yankee Stadium to watch the home team.
"I'm definitely very excited," Locastro said in a phone interview with The Citizen on Thursday. "I know my parents, my cousins and friends, they're all excited because now they don't have to stay up until 2 a.m. to watch the games."
Locastro was briefly a member of the Yankees during the 2018 season when New York acquired him from the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, his previous tenure with the Yankees was a short one. After less than two months with the Yankees, he was designated for assignment and later traded to the Diamondbacks, whom he's played for since 2019.
In 179 games with Arizona, Locastro hit .236 as a reserve outfielder. In April he broke a major league record, previously owned by Hall of Famer Tim Raines, with his 28th straight steal to begin his career.
Locastro extended his streak to 29 on April 13, but was finally caught stealing April 17 against the Washington Nationals in an attempt to swipe second.
In a tweet following his trade to the Yankees, Locastro thanked the Diamondbacks.
"Arizona Thank You! I Appreciate all my teammates, coaches, fans and members of the Diamondbacks organization. Nothing but love. So excited to join the Yankees organization! A new chapter in the Bronx awaits!" Locastro tweeted.
Locastro arrives in New York at a uncomfortable time for the Yankees, who are currently fourth in the AL East with a 41-39 record. The Yankees trail division leader Boston by nine games, and are 5 1/2 games back of Oakland for the final wild card position.
New York's latest loss Wednesday to the Los Angeles Angels are among the team's worst. Leading 8-4 in the ninth inning, the Yankees allowed seven runs against, including a grand slam against closer Aroldis Chapman, in an 11-8 loss.
Despite the struggles, general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner both backed manager Aaron Boone while placing the onus on the players.
“I’m aggravated, frustrated, angry," Steinbrenner said on Thursday. "But again, that’s not going to push me into a knee-jerk reaction to get rid of somebody that I believe the players respect, want to play for, want to win for and overall has done a good job keeping that clubhouse together through this difficult three months.
“It has been tough to watch and the players know that. They’re better than this. This is not the product that we expect and it's not the type of play that they expect themselves.”
The Subway Series will now begin Saturday at 1 p.m. as the Yankees' Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06 ERA) duels the Mets' Taijuan Walker (6-3, 2.38 ERA). The game will be televised on the YES Network.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.