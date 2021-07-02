Locastro's Yankee debut delayed as Subway Series opener postponed due to rain

Locastro arrives in New York at a uncomfortable time for the Yankees, who are currently fourth in the AL East with a 41-39 record. The Yankees trail division leader Boston by nine games, and are 5 1/2 games back of Oakland for the final wild card position.

New York's latest loss Wednesday to the Los Angeles Angels are among the team's worst. Leading 8-4 in the ninth inning, the Yankees allowed seven runs against, including a grand slam against closer Aroldis Chapman, in an 11-8 loss.

Despite the struggles, general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner both backed manager Aaron Boone while placing the onus on the players.

“I’m aggravated, frustrated, angry," Steinbrenner said on Thursday. "But again, that’s not going to push me into a knee-jerk reaction to get rid of somebody that I believe the players respect, want to play for, want to win for and overall has done a good job keeping that clubhouse together through this difficult three months.

“It has been tough to watch and the players know that. They’re better than this. This is not the product that we expect and it's not the type of play that they expect themselves.”