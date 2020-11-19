Louisville, Syracuse look to finish stretch run on high note

"A lot of times when you see turnovers, you see guys trying to do a little bit extra," offensive coordinator Dwayne Ledford said. "We as an offense have to do a better job of making sure that we keep those fundamentals of taking care of the ball."

Meanwhile, Syracuse (1-7, 1-6) comes off a bye aiming to generate more points and halt a five-game losing streak.

The Orange have scored 14 points or fewer in four of their losses and are averaging just 18.3 points per game to rank 113th nationally. Injuries have also taken a toll on the front line and have sidelined starting quarterback Tommy DeVito for the past four games and likely the rest of the season.

With upcoming games against North Carolina (6-2) and first-place and No. 2 Notre Dame, Syracuse needs to seize any advantage it can get against a Louisville squad that's also struggling.

"We're planning on playing the best we can," defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan said. "We're going out to finish the season good."

Some other things to watch as Syracuse visits Louisville:

GROUP EFFORT