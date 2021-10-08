M.A.S.H. Unit: Banged up Auburn football handed loss by West Genesee

CAMILLUS — Auburn football would never concede a game before opening kickoff, but the odds were stacked against the Maroons on Friday.
Down to 21 eligible players, due to sickness, injury or otherwise, Auburn couldn't match up with West Genesee. Not with several key players playing out of position.
The result was an ugly 40-8 loss at the hands of the Wildcats on Mike Messere Field at West Genesee High School.
West Genny threatened to serve Auburn its first shutout loss since 2013, if not for a touchdown with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
"COVID protocol is gutting our team. It's the rules, it's the way it is, but it's gutting our team the last three weeks," Auburn coach Dave Moskov said. "We came into the game with the cupboards bare and by the first quarter there were no cupboards left.
"There was nothing left in terms of bodies. We were putting kids out on the field that were playing positions they had never played before. It was hard because we knew the kids were trying, but they were hurting."
While the end result was ugly, the Maroons actually got off to a promising start. DeSean Strachan intercepted a pass on the Wildcats' first drive, and Auburn advanced all the way to West Genny's 20 with a chance to open the scoring.
However, the Wildcats returned the favor, as Benjamin Chamberlain intercepted a pass and took it the distance the other way. While Chamberlain's pick 6 was called back due to an illegal block on the return, West Genny maintained possession and Chamberlain ended up in the end zone anyway. His 22-yard touchdown reception opened the scoring with five minutes left in the first quarter.
The second quarter was nightmarish for the Maroons. The Wildcats scored four more times — twice more to Chamberlain and two to Dominick Burris — to gain a 34-0 lead at halftime.
West Genny scored once more two minutes into the second half before calling off the dogs. The Maroons, who did not run a play inside Wildcats territory for the entire second and third quarters, finally reached the end zone with three minutes left in the fourth when Strachan found a wide-open Jeremiah Phillips for an 11-yard touchdown.
While Auburn's film won't be pretty, one highlight was senior linebacker Mekhi Bailey. Bailey recorded 24 tackles on the night, including 11 for a loss. Those figures, Moskov believes, are records during his 25-year tenure and could be program bests.
Bailey is also the team's top punter, and his most impressive play of the night arguably came on special teams. During a punt attempt in Auburn territory during the third quarter, the Wildcats broke through the Maroons' protection and knocked away Bailey's punt attempt.
With a heads up play, Bailey was able to recover the loose ball at Auburn's 10 and on his second attempt was able to kick the ball away to give the Maroons' defense more cushion.
"The game was out of hand and we had all these issues going on, but Mekhi's attitude was to keep playing and not stop," Moskov said. "He was never rattled by the circumstances. He had one mindset and that was to keep playing hard."
With their third loss of the season, Auburn's hopes at sectionals are murky at best. The Maroons have two more games remaining, next week at home against Fayetteville-Manlius and then the regular season finale the following week at East Syracuse Minoa.
The final sectional position for Section III's Class A American division could come down to the Maroons and Spartans. Both entered Friday's action winless in division play and 2-2 against other conference opponents.
It's a strange position for a team that went undefeated in the spring, but according to Moskov there are still lessons to be learned from difficult seasons like this.
"It's tough on the kids. All we keep telling them is that so much of these situations are out of our control," Moskov said. "It's a great life lesson, even if it's not a fun life lesson. No one asks to wake up in the morning faced with tons of adversity. But it's at our doorstep and we're getting dealt some tough cards this year. We don't know when, but things will get better."
