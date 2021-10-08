M.A.S.H. Unit: Banged up Auburn football handed loss by West Genesee

With a heads up play, Bailey was able to recover the loose ball at Auburn's 10 and on his second attempt was able to kick the ball away to give the Maroons' defense more cushion.

"The game was out of hand and we had all these issues going on, but Mekhi's attitude was to keep playing and not stop," Moskov said. "He was never rattled by the circumstances. He had one mindset and that was to keep playing hard."

With their third loss of the season, Auburn's hopes at sectionals are murky at best. The Maroons have two more games remaining, next week at home against Fayetteville-Manlius and then the regular season finale the following week at East Syracuse Minoa.

The final sectional position for Section III's Class A American division could come down to the Maroons and Spartans. Both entered Friday's action winless in division play and 2-2 against other conference opponents.

It's a strange position for a team that went undefeated in the spring, but according to Moskov there are still lessons to be learned from difficult seasons like this.

"It's tough on the kids. All we keep telling them is that so much of these situations are out of our control," Moskov said. "It's a great life lesson, even if it's not a fun life lesson. No one asks to wake up in the morning faced with tons of adversity. But it's at our doorstep and we're getting dealt some tough cards this year. We don't know when, but things will get better."

