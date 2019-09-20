WEEDSPORT — The first half was the Aidan Mabbett-Hunter Morgan Show.
Mabbett and Morgan each scored two touchdowns in Weedsport's 46-14 win over Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Friday night.
The Warriors struck first after Connor Mabbett forced a fumble that was recovered by Joel Blumer. Morgan ran 19 yards for a touchdown on the ensuing drive.
APW was forced to punt after its second drive stalled. Morgan scooped up the kick and found a seam. He returned the kick 74 yards for a touchdown.
Another defensive stop set up Weedsport's third score of the game. The Warriors drove 75 yards in eight plays highlighted by Connor Mabbett's 31-yard run. That set up Aidan Mabbett's 10-yard touchdown run.
APW cut Weedsport's lead to 24-6 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Charles Stanard. The touchdown capped off a six-minute drive for the Rebels, but the Warriors answered back. On the first play of the next possession, Aidan Mabbett ran 43 yards for a touchdown to put the Warriors back up by four scores.
Reese Ahearn added a 47-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter and the Warriors entered halftime with a 38-6 lead.
Before the start of the third quarter, the officials decided to put a running clock in place. There weren't stoppages unless there was an injury. With a large lead, the Warriors put in their reserves.
Jacob Maloof scored on an 11-yard run late in the third quarter for the Warriors' final touchdown of the game. APW had another touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors ran out the clock for the win.
Weedsport head coach Jon Sgarlata was happy with the season-opening victory.
"We had a long preseason," Sgarlata said. "It felt good to get out. We got off to a good start and the kids were focused and ready to play. It's a good way to start."
The Mabbett triplets ran wild in the first half. Connor Mabbett forced a fumble and had a long run. Aidan Mabbett scored twice and had a few powerful runs against an undersized defense. Owen Mabbett, who played quarterback for the Warriors, served as the distributor to his two brothers.
Sgarlata is impressed with the brothers' development during their high school careers.
"I can remember a couple years ago, when they were sophomores and we had a lot of injuries, they were thrown into action when they weren't quite ready," he said. "Now they're on the other side of it and they're seniors and they lived in the weight room for four years. They're a handful, along with our other guys. We have a lot of talent."
The game against APW was a rematch of the eight-man football sectional championship game last year. The Warriors won 30-18.
Sgarlata thinks the Warriors will be a contender again, but he's taking a one-game-at-a-time approach. Weedsport plays Bishop Grimes Friday, Sept. 27.
Bishop Grimes, Sgarlata noted, is 14-1 over the last two seasons.
"If you're going to have goals of a championship, it's probably going to go through them," he said. "It's a big one coming right early in our year next week."