Mara optimistic about Giants future, GM Gettleman returning

Gettleman will have a lot of work in the offseason, starting with the draft where the Giants have the 11th pick overall. They need playmakers on offense.

New York also has several free agents with starting defensive linemen Leonard Williams (11 1/2) sacks, run stuffer Dalvin Tomlinson and running back Wayne Gallman all looking for new deals.

The salary cap is expected to dip. It was roughly $197 million last season and Gettleman guessed it might be as low as $175 million because of financial losses sustained in this troubled season where many teams played in empty or near-empty stadiums.

Gettleman has been criticized for averaging five wins and he admitted being disappointed.

"Listen, last time I double-checked, it's about winning. I'm very disappointed," he said. "I guess the best thing I can say is — John said in 2018 we didn't have a stellar year, didn't have a stellar roster-building season, it's affected us. We're on the right track right now. We're going to fix this. We are going to fix this. "

Mara said the Giants took a significant financial hit in 2020. He did not say how much the team lost, but it would not affect the team's ability to be active in the free-agent market.

"We'll be OK," Mara said. "We're not ready to put a padlock on the door just yet. I think we'll survive just fine. It's been a tough year from that point of view. But listen, there are people all over this country that are suffering. I'm not out here complaining or anything. We'll be fine as an organization going forward."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0