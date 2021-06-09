Marathon sectional softball game ends with Cook walk-off homer, Auburn win

DiLallo, who hit for the cycle, then took the game into her own hands. In the bottom of the third, DiLallo singled, stole second, stole third, and then came home on a passed ball for Auburn's fourth run. Her RBI triple in the fifth inning brought the Maroons within a score. Then in the seventh, with the Maroons in jeopardy of coughing up a home sectional game to a team they beat twice during the regular season, DiLallo made a judgement call.

Her double (which completed the cycle) landed DiLallo at second base with none out. Two at-bats later, Emma Bellnier hit a ground ball to the left side that allowed DiLallo to advance. As the RedHawks shortstop tried to take the out at first, instead of stopping at third, DiLallo ran through assistant coach Mike Lowe's sign and made for home plate.

A do-or-die decision, and in this case, DiLallo did. Her slide eluded a tag attempt by Central Square catcher Jailynn Patchen to tie the score 6-6 in the seventh.

"(Coach Lowe) always tells me to make my own judgement, and if I think I can make it to go," DiLallo said. "Some of that baserunning was very risky. It was just the adrenaline and everything going on. It was just so crazy."