Martin, Reyes combine for 55 as Union Springs boys basketball beats Southern Cayuga

POPLAR RIDGE — It was one of those nights for a pair of Union Springs shooters, the basket looking as big as an ocean.

Those two shooters were sophomores Jose Reyes and Hunter Martin, who combined for 55 points as the Wolves defeated Southern Cayuga 83-71 in boys basketball Tuesday at Southern Cayuga High School.

The pair took turns leading Union Springs’ offense. In the first quarter Martin took charge, scoring 14 of the Wolves' 23 points in the opening quarter, including a pair of 3s. In the second quarter, it was Reyes’ show. Union Springs' point guard drained three 3-pointers, including one from deep at the halftime buzzer, to build the Wolves’ lead to 49-36.

Union Springs’ lead increased to 17 at the end of the third quarter. Southern Cayuga didn’t go away quietly, cutting its deficit to 12 at one point, but the Wolves were able to preserve the lead and tack on another win to their season.

“Defensively we gave up our points tonight, but they weren’t easy buckets,” Union Springs coach Dan Cerro said. “We were getting runs and getting layups on the break. When you get up 10 or 15, you’re able to shoot the ball — it’s not like the end of the world on every shot — and we moved the ball great tonight. When you’re making those shots, it starts to snowball.”

