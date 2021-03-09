 Skip to main content
Matchups set for 2021 Junior Masters bowling tournament
BOWLING

Jeremy Boyer

The 2021 Junior Masters began March 7 at Falcon Lanes, with bowlers accumulating scores from three games.

Matt Mosher posted the high score the the boys' qualifying round with an 802, while Colleen Jump is the girls' qualifying leader with a 547.

The second round head-to-head begins 1 p.m., Saturday at Starlite Lanes as the 16 remaining boys bowlers face off. The girls' action continues 1 p.m., Sunday at Starlite Lanes with the eight remaining bowlers.

BOYS QUALIFYING

1) Matt Mosher 802

2) Parker Miller 691

3) Lucas McConnell 668

4) Eric Barski 600

5) Jacob Blaylock 588

6) James Wilkes 578

7) Alex Guzewicz 574

8) Jack Sliwka 562

9) Brody Ryan 548

10) Jarid Wilkes 538

11) Jim Casbarro 483

12) Matthew Howell 480

13) Ethan Reitema 466

14) Tyler Kraushaar 465

15) Caleb Pidlypchak 460

16) Dominic Capone 424

1st Alternate: Mathew Kustyn 395

2nd Alternate: Dylan Howell 390

3rd Alternate: Sawyer Rooker 349

Round 2 Head-to-Head: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at Starlite Lanes

#1 Matt Mosher vs. #9 Brody Ryan

#2 Parker Miller vs. #10 Jarid Wilkes

#3 Lucas McConnell vs. #11 Jim Casbarro

#4 Eric Barski vs. #12 Matthew Howell

#5 Jacob Blaylock vs. #13 Ethan Reitema

#6 James Wilkes vs. #14 Tyler Kraushaar

#7 Alex Guzewicz vs. #15 Caleb Pidlypchak

#8 Jack Sliwka vs. #16 Dominic Capone

GIRLS QUALIFYING

1) Colleen Jump 547

2) Marissa Capone 482

3) Caroline Smead 439

4) Jamilyn Casbarro 434

5) Jenna Jump 429

6) Bethany Jump 413

7) Katrina Stack 341

8) Grace Ryan 293

Round 2 Head-to-Head: 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14 at Starlite Lanes

#1 Colleen Jump vs. #5 Jenna Jump

#2 Marissa Capone vs. #6 Bethany Jump

#3 Caroline Smead vs. #7 Katrina Stack

#4 Jamilyn Casbarro vs. #8 Grace Ryan

