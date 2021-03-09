Matchups set for 2021 Junior Masters bowling tournament

The 2021 Junior Masters began March 7 at Falcon Lanes, with bowlers accumulating scores from three games.
Matt Mosher posted the high score the the boys' qualifying round with an 802, while Colleen Jump is the girls' qualifying leader with a 547.
The second round head-to-head begins 1 p.m., Saturday at Starlite Lanes as the 16 remaining boys bowlers face off. The girls' action continues 1 p.m., Sunday at Starlite Lanes with the eight remaining bowlers.
BOYS QUALIFYING
1) Matt Mosher 802
2) Parker Miller 691
3) Lucas McConnell 668
4) Eric Barski 600
5) Jacob Blaylock 588
6) James Wilkes 578
7) Alex Guzewicz 574
8) Jack Sliwka 562
9) Brody Ryan 548
10) Jarid Wilkes 538
11) Jim Casbarro 483
12) Matthew Howell 480
13) Ethan Reitema 466
14) Tyler Kraushaar 465
15) Caleb Pidlypchak 460
16) Dominic Capone 424
1st Alternate: Mathew Kustyn 395
2nd Alternate: Dylan Howell 390
3rd Alternate: Sawyer Rooker 349
Round 2 Head-to-Head: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13 at Starlite Lanes
#1 Matt Mosher vs. #9 Brody Ryan
#2 Parker Miller vs. #10 Jarid Wilkes
#3 Lucas McConnell vs. #11 Jim Casbarro
#4 Eric Barski vs. #12 Matthew Howell
#5 Jacob Blaylock vs. #13 Ethan Reitema
#6 James Wilkes vs. #14 Tyler Kraushaar
#7 Alex Guzewicz vs. #15 Caleb Pidlypchak
#8 Jack Sliwka vs. #16 Dominic Capone
GIRLS QUALIFYING
1) Colleen Jump 547
2) Marissa Capone 482
3) Caroline Smead 439
4) Jamilyn Casbarro 434
5) Jenna Jump 429
6) Bethany Jump 413
7) Katrina Stack 341
8) Grace Ryan 293
Round 2 Head-to-Head: 1 p.m. Sunday, March 14 at Starlite Lanes
#1 Colleen Jump vs. #5 Jenna Jump
#2 Marissa Capone vs. #6 Bethany Jump
#3 Caroline Smead vs. #7 Katrina Stack
#4 Jamilyn Casbarro vs. #8 Grace Ryan